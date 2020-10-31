Making his second debut for a Georgia high school football program this season, USC quarterback commit Jake Garcia threw a touchdown pass Friday night in limited action to help national No. 5 Grayson (Loganville) improve to 7-0 with a 47-7 win over Parkview (Lilburn). The California native played in a Sept. 4 contest for Valdosta before being ruled ineligible and enrolling at his new school last week.

With Grayson leading 13-0, Garcia entered the game late in the first quarter and helped put the Rams on the board again. Facing a third and long situation, he connected on a screen pass to Marcellis Turner, who took it 70 yards for a touchdown.

Another big pass play to Jaden Smith helped set up a field goal on Garcia's second drive, giving Grayson a 23-7 lead.

The Rams put things away on their next possession thanks to a 19-yard touchdown run by senior back Phil Mafah, a Clemson commit. ...

