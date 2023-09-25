Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) added a fifth quality win to its resume with a 31-28 victory against Central (Miami) on Friday to remain unbeaten. All five Lions wins have come against teams in our expanded top 100. Senior quarterback Cedrick Bailey completed 28 of 41 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns. Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hauled in nine receptions for 101 yards and two scores.

The Lions moved up two spots to No. 3 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. Chaminade-Madonna also has wins over No. 22 American Heritage (Plantation), Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale) and St. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com