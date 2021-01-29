Another state is on board to play football in the winter and spring. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors on Friday offered unanimous approval to sanction three sports, including football, for a two-month season starting Feb. 22.

Indoor track and unified basketball were also sanctioned for seasons lasting until April 25, though no MIAA postseason tournaments will be held in order to give teams longer regular seasons.

Schedules for "Fall 2" season sports will largely be confined to local and league play. Game-day football rosters are limited to 45.

"I'm just extremely happy that these kids get a chance to play," Duxbury football coach David Maimaron told the Boston Herald. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com