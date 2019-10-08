Mater Dei's Bryce Young heads 10 on California football Player of the Year watch list

Video: Highlights of St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei



Clemson-bound QB has thrown 21 touchdowns, no interceptions.

The regular football season is more than half over, so the evidence and numbers are out there.

The key, of course, to any game or Player of the Year award is how one finishes. These 10 gents (in alphabetical order) have earned early consideration for the California Player of the Year. Here are the early contenders.

QB Peter Costelli — Mission Viejo

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior has stepped in nicely and been the steadying force the Diablos needed to get off to a 6-0 start and No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com