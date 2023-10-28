The biggest high school football game of the weekend between No. 6 Duncanville and No. 13 DeSoto was originally scheduled to take place on Friday but was rescheduled to Saturday because of weather. The game will now kickoff at 2 p.m. between defending state champs.

Duncanville won its first state title since 1998 last December, taking home the Class 6A Division 1 crown. DeSoto won the Class 6A Division 2 championship.

Winners of 22 in a row, Duncanville is limiting opponents to just 3.7 points points per game this season. DeSoto has one of the most explosive offenses in the state averaging more than 50 points per outing.

DeSoto has won 14 consecutive games with its last loss coming against the rival Panthers, 41-17. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com