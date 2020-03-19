Top 247 high school football players from Class of 2022: Florida, Texas, California lead the way
MaxPreps' Sophomore Player of the Year Quinn Ewers makes huge jump to No. 2.
Video: Class of 2022 Top 247
Shemar Stewart, Quinn Ewers lead the way.
Barton Simmons, the Director of Scouting for 247Sports, released the player rankings for the Class of 2022 earlier this week. It features players from 36 different states but 107 of them come from the four major football hot beds — California, Florida, Georgia and Texas.
The Sunshine State leads the way with 34 players featured and the Lone Star State checks in with the second most at 31. California is up next with 26 players on the list and Georgia has the fourth-most with 16.
Alabama, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin are the other states with at least five players in the Top 247. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Jason Taylor named defensive coordinator
Six-time Pro Bowl defensive end named defensive coordinator after three seasons with the South...
-
January Photos of the Month
View spectacular images taken by our network of pro photographers across the nation.
-
Top 100 Class of 2021 football players
Four states combine for nearly half of the field, but Washington's J.T. Tuimoloau checks in...
-
De La Salle announces football schedule
Besides national opener in Texas, the Spartans schedule two new California opponents, Elk Grove...
-
Highlights of Saquon Barkley's brother
Whitehall running back is one of the most underrated players from the Class of 2020.
-
Top 10 junior quarterbacks
Caleb Williams, Dematrius Davis, Brock Vandagriff lead list of field generals.