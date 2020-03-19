Top 247 high school football players from Class of 2022: Florida, Texas, California lead the way

Video: Class of 2022 Top 247

Shemar Stewart, Quinn Ewers lead the way.

Barton Simmons, the Director of Scouting for 247Sports, released the player rankings for the Class of 2022 earlier this week. It features players from 36 different states but 107 of them come from the four major football hot beds — California, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

The Sunshine State leads the way with 34 players featured and the Lone Star State checks in with the second most at 31. California is up next with 26 players on the list and Georgia has the fourth-most with 16.

Alabama, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin are the other states with at least five players in the Top 247. ...

