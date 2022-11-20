ORANGE, CALIF. — No. 1 Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) capped its unbeaten season Saturday with a 3-0 win over No. 11 Saint Francis (Mountain View, Calif.) in the CIF Open Division finals at Santiago Canyon College, downing the Lancers 25-21, 25-16, 25-23.



The Dons, without Stanford-bound star Julia Blyashov, showed off their incredible depth, relentless attacking offense, stifling at-the-net blocking and tenacious defense in the sweep. Jenna Hanes led the team with 14 kills, Noemie Glover added 13 and Milan Bayless chipped in nine. Setter Amanda Saeger tossed 26 assists and the team had 18 blocks while libero Maya Evens had 16 digs.



"Just a fantastic way to top off our season," Cathedral Catholic coach Juliana Conn said. ...

