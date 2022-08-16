While Atlanta's Westminster finished as the top high school sports program in the country in the 2021-22 MaxPreps Cup standings, it was another Atlanta school that finished with the top girls program.



Marist (Atlanta) edged Westminster by three points, 1,238 to 1,235, for the best girls sports program in the nation. Catholic-B.R. (Baton Rouge), meanwhile, was the easy winner for boys programs as it outdistanced St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.), 1,776 to 1,452.



Westminster did have the top point total among private schools while Carmel (Ind.) finished No. 1 among public Schools.



Mountain Lakes (N.J.) finished the year as the No. 1 Small Town sports program. ...

