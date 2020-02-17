Video: Preseason Top 25 baseball rankings

Highlights of last year's titles for No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Barbe.

Florida and California dominate the MaxPreps preseason high school baseball rankings, combining for 27 of the top 100 teams.

MaxPreps Top 100 national high school baseball rankings

1. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.)

Florida has the edge with 14 teams, with Jesuit (Tampa) coming in the highest at No. 5. California, meanwhile, comes in second with 13 teams including the No. 1 overall team in Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks.Tom Dill24-7, Mission League champion37Lucas Gordon, LHP/1B (.366, 1.39 ERA, 56 Ks, 5-1, Texas).Devan Ornelas, Sr., CF/SS (.423, 20 RBI, 2 HR, TCU); Daylen Reyes, Sr., 2B (.398, 17 RBI, UCLA); Tyler Stromsborg, Sr., RHP (1.58 ERA, 36 Ks, 6-0).National High School Invitational, April 1-4; Boras Classic, April 13-17; Harvard-Westlake, April 21, 22 and 24.The Knights check every box necessary to win a national championship: 1. ...

