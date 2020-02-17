MaxPreps Top 100 national high school baseball rankings

Florida, California have the highest number of teams in preseason rankings.

Video: Preseason Top 25 baseball rankings

Highlights of last year's titles for No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Barbe.

Florida and California dominate the MaxPreps preseason high school baseball rankings, combining for 27 of the top 100 teams.


Florida has the edge with 14 teams, with Jesuit (Tampa) coming in the highest at No. 5. California, meanwhile, comes in second with 13 teams including the No. 1 overall team in Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks.

MaxPreps Top 100 national high school baseball rankings
1. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.)
Coach: Tom Dill
2019 Record: 24-7, Mission League champion
2019 National Ranking: 37
All-American candidates: Lucas Gordon, LHP/1B (.366, 1.39 ERA, 56 Ks, 5-1, Texas).
Other key returners: Devan Ornelas, Sr., CF/SS (.423, 20 RBI, 2 HR, TCU); Daylen Reyes, Sr., 2B (.398, 17 RBI, UCLA); Tyler Stromsborg, Sr., RHP (1.58 ERA, 36 Ks, 6-0).
Toughest games: National High School Invitational, April 1-4; Boras Classic, April 13-17; Harvard-Westlake, April 21, 22 and 24.
Outlook: The Knights check every box necessary to win a national championship: 1. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

Our Latest Stories