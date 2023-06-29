The Major League Baseball draft gets underway July 9 in Seattle. The three-day event opens with Rounds 1 and 2 on Sunday, 3 through 10 on Monday and 11 through 20 on Tuesday.
MaxPreps takes a look at the top five high school players at six positions in the days leading up to the draft. The preview continues today right-handed pitchers. This is MaxPreps' look at high school players who could be drafted:
June 28: Left-handed pitchers
Today: Right-handed pitchersJune 30: Catchers
July 5: Middle infielders
July 5: Corner infielders
July 7: Outfielders
Top 5 right-handed high school pitchers
1. Noble Meyer, Jesuit (Portland, Ore.), 6-5, 200
Expect him to be the first high school pitcher chosen in this year's draft, possibly going somewhere around the 10th pick. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com