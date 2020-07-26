BOX SCORE
- W: C. Green (1-0)L: S. Doolittle (0-1)S: Z. Britton (1)
- HR: NYY - G. Torres (1), L. Voit (1), WAS - T. Turner (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. LeMahieu 2B-1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.286
|.286
|.571
|1.0
|A. Judge RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|.167
|.250
|.417
|-0.5
|G. Torres SS
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|.364
|.600
|.964
|8.5
|G. Stanton DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.444
|.545
|1.222
|1.768
|-0.5
|L. Voit 1B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|.100
|.182
|.400
|.582
|5.0
|T. Wade 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|0.0
|G. Urshela 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|.364
|.333
|.697
|1.0
|M. Andujar LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|B. Gardner LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.125
|.000
|.125
|0.0
|K. Higashioka C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|c- A. Hicks PH-CF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.125
|.222
|.125
|.347
|1.5
|M. Tauchman CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.0
|b- G. Sanchez PH-C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
- b-struck out for Tauchman in the 8th
- c-struck out for Hicks in the 8th
|T. Turner SS
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|.182
|.455
|.636
|6.5
|A. Eaton RF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|.364
|.727
|1.091
|3.0
|S. Castro 2B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.200
|.200
|.500
|.700
|2.5
|H. Kendrick DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|.125
|.300
|.250
|.550
|2.0
|E. Thames 1B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|.200
|.333
|.200
|.533
|0.5
|A. Cabrera 3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.444
|.500
|.889
|1.389
|1.0
|E. Bonifacio PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-1.0
|V. Robles CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.375
|.500
|.875
|1.375
|0.5
|Y. Gomes C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|0.5
|M. Taylor LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|.250
|.571
|.821
|-0.5
- HR - G. Torres, L. Voit
- RBI - G. Torres 2 (2), L. Voit
- 2-Out RBI - G. Torres, L. Voit
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - L. Voit 2 (2)
- 2B - A. Eaton, S. Castro
- HR - T. Turner
- RBI - T. Turner, E. Thames
- 2-Out RBI - T. Turner
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Thames 3 (3)
- CS - E. Bonifacio, V. Robles
- DP - 2 (LeMahieu-Torres-Voit; Urshela-LeMahieu-Voit)
- E - G. Torres (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Loaisiga
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3.00
|1.00
|6.5
|D. Hale
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6.75
|1.50
|0.0
|A. Ottavino
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|C. Green (W, 1-0)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.50
|13.0
|T. Kahnle (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|2.5
|Z. Britton (S, 1)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|8.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|P. Corbin
|6.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|1
|1.42
|0.32
|22.0
|W. Harris (BS, 1)
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13.50
|3.00
|-2.5
|S. Doolittle (L, 0-1)
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13.50
|4.50
|-8.5
|T. Rainey
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.50
|-0.5
|D. Hudson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Loaisiga 51-32, D. Hale 19-12, A. Ottavino 16-9, C. Green 23-16, T. Kahnle 20-15, Z. Britton 14-6
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Loaisiga 3-3, D. Hale 3-0, A. Ottavino 3-0, C. Green 2-1, T. Kahnle 2-0, Z. Britton 2-1
- Batters Faced - J. Loaisiga 11, D. Hale 4, A. Ottavino 4, C. Green 7, T. Kahnle 6, Z. Britton 4
- Pitches-Strikes - P. Corbin 75-49, W. Harris 18-7, S. Doolittle 20-12, T. Rainey 3-3, D. Hudson 12-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Corbin 8-2, W. Harris 1-0, D. Hudson 0-1
- Batters Faced - P. Corbin 21, W. Harris 4, S. Doolittle 5, T. Rainey 2, D. Hudson 3
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Loaisiga
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3.00
|1.00
|6.5
|D. Hale
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6.75
|1.50
|0.0
|A. Ottavino
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|C. Green (W, 1-0)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.50
|13.0
|T. Kahnle (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|2.5
|Z. Britton (S, 1)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|8.0
|Total
|9.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|P. Corbin
|6.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|1
|1.42
|0.32
|22.0
|W. Harris (BS, 1)
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13.50
|3.00
|-2.5
|S. Doolittle (L, 0-1)
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13.50
|4.50
|-8.5
|T. Rainey
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.50
|-0.5
|D. Hudson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|Total
|9.0
|5
|3
|3
|3
|12
|2
|-
|-
|-
8TH INNING Torres singled to left center, Hicks scored, LeMahieu to second 2 2 7TH INNING Voit homered to left 1 2 4TH INNING Thames singled to shallow right, Castro scored 0 2 3RD INNING Turner homered to left 0 1
- Zack Britton relieved Tommy Kahnle
- A. Cabrera: Ball, Cabrera reached on an infield single to shortstop
- Emilio Bonifacio ran for Asdrubal Cabrera
- V. Robles: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Bonifacio to second on passed ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Robles walked, Bonifacio caught stealing third, catcher to third
- Y. Gomes: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Gomes flied out to center
- M. Taylor: Ball, Taylor grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Sean Doolittle relieved Will Harris
- Aaron Hicks hit for Kyle Higashioka
- A. Hicks: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hicks walked
- Gary Sanchez hit for Mike Tauchman
- G. Sanchez: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, Pickoff attempt, LeMahieu singled to right, Hicks to second
- A. Judge: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Judge lined out to left
- G. Torres: Foul, Ball, Ball, Torres singled to left center, Hicks scored, LeMahieu to second
- Tanner Rainey relieved Sean Doolittle
- G. Stanton: LeMahieu to third, Torres to second on balk, Stanton intentionally walked
- L. Voit: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Voit struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- Aaron Hicks in center field
- Gary Sanchez catching
- Tommy Kahnle relieved Chad Green
- DJ LeMahieu at first base
- Tyler Wade at second base
- M. Taylor: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
- Tr. Turner: Strike looking, Strike looking, Turner safe at first on shortstop Torres throwing error
- A. Eaton: Strike looking, Eaton doubled to left center, Turner to third
- S. Castro: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- H. Kendrick: Kendrick intentionally walked
- E. Thames: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Thames struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- A. Judge: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
- G. Torres: Torres homered to left
- Will Harris relieved Patrick Corbin
- G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
- L. Voit: Ball, Ball, Voit homered to left
- G. Urshela: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Urshela walked
- M. Andujar: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Andujar grounded out to second
- Middle of the 7th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Ottavino Pitching:
- Tr. Turner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Turner reached on an infield single to second
- Chad Green relieved Adam Ottavino
- A. Eaton: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Eaton grounded out to third, Turner to second
- S. Castro: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Castro flied out to right
- H. Kendrick: Kendrick intentionally walked
- E. Thames: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Turner to third on wild pitch, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Thames struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Adam Ottavino relieved David Hale
- V. Robles: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Robles grounded out to third
- Y. Gomes: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Gomes hit by pitch
- M. Taylor: Strike looking, Taylor grounded into double play third to second to first, Gomes out at second
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Judge grounded out to second
- G. Torres: Ball, Ball, Torres reached on an infield single to second
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- David Hale relieved Jonathan Loaisiga
- S. Castro: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Castro doubled to shallow right
- H. Kendrick: Strike looking, Kendrick grounded out to second, Castro to third
- E. Thames: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Thames singled to shallow right, Castro scored
- A. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Cabrera grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Thames out at second
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- M. Andujar: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Andujar struck out swinging
- K. Higashioka: Ball, Higashioka grounded out to third
- M. Tauchman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Tauchman struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Loaisiga Pitching:
- Y. Gomes: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gomes struck out swinging
- M. Taylor: Strike looking, Taylor grounded out to second
- Tr. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Turner homered to left
- A. Eaton: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Eaton grounded out to second
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
- L. Voit: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Voit struck out swinging
- G. Urshela: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Urshela grounded out to third
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Loaisiga Pitching:
- E. Thames: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Thames struck out looking
- A. Cabrera: Foul, Foul, Ball, Cabrera grounded out to shortstop
- V. Robles: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Robles walked
- Y. Gomes: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Robles caught stealing second, catcher to second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Loaisiga Pitching:
- Tr. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
- A. Eaton: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Eaton singled to left center
- S. Castro: Ball, Ball, Castro flied out to deep center
- H. Kendrick: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Kendrick lined out to center
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)