BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
BOX SCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
TWEETS

123456789RHE
NYY2-1
000000210351
WAS1-2
001100000270
  • Nationals ParkWashington, District of Columbia
  • W: C. Green (1-0)L: S. Doolittle (0-1)S: Z. Britton (1)
  • HR: NYY - G. Torres (1), L. Voit (1), WAS - T. Turner (1)
NYYYankees
WASNationals
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
D. LeMahieu 2B-1B40100000.286.286.286.5711.0
A. Judge RF40000012.167.167.250.417-0.5
G. Torres SS41321010.300.364.600.9648.5
G. Stanton DH30000131.444.5451.2221.768-0.5
L. Voit 1B41111023.100.182.400.5825.0
T. Wade 2B000000001.0001.0001.0002.0000.0
G. Urshela 3B30000100.222.364.333.6971.0
M. Andujar LF30000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
B. Gardner LF10000000.000.125.000.1250.0
K. Higashioka C20000000.000.000.000.0000.0
c- A. Hicks PH-CF11000110.125.222.125.3471.5
M. Tauchman CF20000020.000.000.000.000-1.0
b- G. Sanchez PH-C10000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
HITTERSAB
D. LeMahieu 2B-1B4
A. Judge RF4
G. Torres SS4
G. Stanton DH3
L. Voit 1B4
T. Wade 2B0
G. Urshela 3B3
M. Andujar LF3
B. Gardner LF1
K. Higashioka C2
c- A. Hicks PH-CF1
M. Tauchman CF2
b- G. Sanchez PH-C1
  • b-struck out for Tauchman in the 8th
  • c-struck out for Hicks in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
T. Turner SS41211010.182.182.455.6366.5
A. Eaton RF40200001.364.364.7271.0913.0
S. Castro 2B41100014.200.200.500.7002.5
H. Kendrick DH20000202.125.300.250.5502.0
E. Thames 1B40110035.200.333.200.5330.5
A. Cabrera 3B40100001.444.500.8891.3891.0
E. Bonifacio PR00000000.000.000.000.000-1.0
V. Robles CF20000210.375.500.8751.3750.5
Y. Gomes C30000011.000.250.000.2500.5
M. Taylor LF40000012.143.250.571.821-0.5
HITTERSAB
T. Turner SS4
A. Eaton RF4
S. Castro 2B4
H. Kendrick DH2
E. Thames 1B4
A. Cabrera 3B4
E. Bonifacio PR0
V. Robles CF2
Y. Gomes C3
M. Taylor LF4
    BATTING
    • HR - G. Torres, L. Voit
    • RBI - G. Torres 2 (2), L. Voit
    • 2-Out RBI - G. Torres, L. Voit
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - L. Voit 2 (2)
    BATTING
    • 2B - A. Eaton, S. Castro
    • HR - T. Turner
    • RBI - T. Turner, E. Thames
    • 2-Out RBI - T. Turner
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Thames 3 (3)
    BASERUNNING
    • CS - E. Bonifacio, V. Robles
    FIELDING
    • DP - 2 (LeMahieu-Torres-Voit; Urshela-LeMahieu-Voit)
    • E - G. Torres (2)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Loaisiga3.02111313.001.006.5
    D. Hale1.02110006.751.500.0
    A. Ottavino1.01000000.001.001.0
    C. Green (W, 1-0)2.00001200.000.5013.0
    T. Kahnle (H, 1)1.01001300.002.002.5
    Z. Britton (S, 1)1.01001000.002.008.0
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Loaisiga3.0
    D. Hale1.0
    A. Ottavino1.0
    C. Green (W, 1-0)2.0
    T. Kahnle (H, 1)1.0
    Z. Britton (S, 1)1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    P. Corbin6.12110811.420.3222.0
    W. Harris (BS, 1)0.211111113.503.00-2.5
    S. Doolittle (L, 0-1)0.221111013.504.50-8.5
    T. Rainey0.10001100.001.50-0.5
    D. Hudson1.00000100.000.003.5
    PITCHERSIP
    P. Corbin6.1
    W. Harris (BS, 1)0.2
    S. Doolittle (L, 0-1)0.2
    T. Rainey0.1
    D. Hudson1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Loaisiga 51-32, D. Hale 19-12, A. Ottavino 16-9, C. Green 23-16, T. Kahnle 20-15, Z. Britton 14-6
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Loaisiga 3-3, D. Hale 3-0, A. Ottavino 3-0, C. Green 2-1, T. Kahnle 2-0, Z. Britton 2-1
    • Batters Faced - J. Loaisiga 11, D. Hale 4, A. Ottavino 4, C. Green 7, T. Kahnle 6, Z. Britton 4
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - P. Corbin 75-49, W. Harris 18-7, S. Doolittle 20-12, T. Rainey 3-3, D. Hudson 12-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Corbin 8-2, W. Harris 1-0, D. Hudson 0-1
    • Batters Faced - P. Corbin 21, W. Harris 4, S. Doolittle 5, T. Rainey 2, D. Hudson 3
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
    123456789RHE
    NYY2-1
    		000000210351
    WAS1-2
    		001100000270
    • Nationals ParkWashington, District of Columbia
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    D. LeMahieu 2B-1B40100000.286.286.286.5711.0
    A. Judge RF40000012.167.167.250.417-0.5
    G. Torres SS41321010.300.364.600.9648.5
    G. Stanton DH30000131.444.5451.2221.768-0.5
    L. Voit 1B41111023.100.182.400.5825.0
    T. Wade 2B000000001.0001.0001.0002.0000.0
    G. Urshela 3B30000100.222.364.333.6971.0
    M. Andujar LF30000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
    B. Gardner LF10000000.000.125.000.1250.0
    K. Higashioka C20000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    c- A. Hicks PH-CF11000110.125.222.125.3471.5
    M. Tauchman CF20000020.000.000.000.000-1.0
    b- G. Sanchez PH-C10000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
    Total3235323128-----
    HITTERSAB
    D. LeMahieu 2B-1B4
    A. Judge RF4
    G. Torres SS4
    G. Stanton DH3
    L. Voit 1B4
    T. Wade 2B0
    G. Urshela 3B3
    M. Andujar LF3
    B. Gardner LF1
    K. Higashioka C2
    c- A. Hicks PH-CF1
    M. Tauchman CF2
    b- G. Sanchez PH-C1
    Total32
    • b-struck out for Tauchman in the 8th
    • c-struck out for Hicks in the 8th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    T. Turner SS41211010.182.182.455.6366.5
    A. Eaton RF40200001.364.364.7271.0913.0
    S. Castro 2B41100014.200.200.500.7002.5
    H. Kendrick DH20000202.125.300.250.5502.0
    E. Thames 1B40110035.200.333.200.5330.5
    A. Cabrera 3B40100001.444.500.8891.3891.0
    E. Bonifacio PR00000000.000.000.000.000-1.0
    V. Robles CF20000210.375.500.8751.3750.5
    Y. Gomes C30000011.000.250.000.2500.5
    M. Taylor LF40000012.143.250.571.821-0.5
    Total3127214816-----
    HITTERSAB
    T. Turner SS4
    A. Eaton RF4
    S. Castro 2B4
    H. Kendrick DH2
    E. Thames 1B4
    A. Cabrera 3B4
    E. Bonifacio PR0
    V. Robles CF2
    Y. Gomes C3
    M. Taylor LF4
    Total31
      BATTING
      • HR - G. Torres, L. Voit
      • RBI - G. Torres 2 (2), L. Voit
      • 2-Out RBI - G. Torres, L. Voit
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - L. Voit 2 (2)
      BATTING
      • 2B - A. Eaton, S. Castro
      • HR - T. Turner
      • RBI - T. Turner, E. Thames
      • 2-Out RBI - T. Turner
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Thames 3 (3)
      BASERUNNING
      • CS - E. Bonifacio, V. Robles
      FIELDING
      • DP - 2 (LeMahieu-Torres-Voit; Urshela-LeMahieu-Voit)
      • E - G. Torres (2)
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      J. Loaisiga3.02111313.001.006.5
      D. Hale1.02110006.751.500.0
      A. Ottavino1.01000000.001.001.0
      C. Green (W, 1-0)2.00001200.000.5013.0
      T. Kahnle (H, 1)1.01001300.002.002.5
      Z. Britton (S, 1)1.01001000.002.008.0
      Total9.0722481---
      PITCHERSIP
      J. Loaisiga3.0
      D. Hale1.0
      A. Ottavino1.0
      C. Green (W, 1-0)2.0
      T. Kahnle (H, 1)1.0
      Z. Britton (S, 1)1.0
      Total9.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      P. Corbin6.12110811.420.3222.0
      W. Harris (BS, 1)0.211111113.503.00-2.5
      S. Doolittle (L, 0-1)0.221111013.504.50-8.5
      T. Rainey0.10001100.001.50-0.5
      D. Hudson1.00000100.000.003.5
      Total9.05333122---
      PITCHERSIP
      P. Corbin6.1
      W. Harris (BS, 1)0.2
      S. Doolittle (L, 0-1)0.2
      T. Rainey0.1
      D. Hudson1.0
      Total9.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - J. Loaisiga 51-32, D. Hale 19-12, A. Ottavino 16-9, C. Green 23-16, T. Kahnle 20-15, Z. Britton 14-6
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Loaisiga 3-3, D. Hale 3-0, A. Ottavino 3-0, C. Green 2-1, T. Kahnle 2-0, Z. Britton 2-1
      • Batters Faced - J. Loaisiga 11, D. Hale 4, A. Ottavino 4, C. Green 7, T. Kahnle 6, Z. Britton 4
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - P. Corbin 75-49, W. Harris 18-7, S. Doolittle 20-12, T. Rainey 3-3, D. Hudson 12-7
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Corbin 8-2, W. Harris 1-0, D. Hudson 0-1
      • Batters Faced - P. Corbin 21, W. Harris 4, S. Doolittle 5, T. Rainey 2, D. Hudson 3
      • 8TH INNING
        		Torres singled to left center, Hicks scored, LeMahieu to second22
      • 7TH INNING
        		Voit homered to left12
      • 4TH INNING
        		Thames singled to shallow right, Castro scored02
      • 3RD INNING
        		Turner homered to left01
      • 9TH INNING
        • Daniel Hudson relieved Tanner Rainey
        • G. Urshela: Urshela flied out to left
        • B. Gardner: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Gardner lined out to left
        • A. Hicks: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hicks struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Zack Britton relieved Tommy Kahnle
        • A. Cabrera: Ball, Cabrera reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • Emilio Bonifacio ran for Asdrubal Cabrera
        • V. Robles: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Bonifacio to second on passed ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Robles walked, Bonifacio caught stealing third, catcher to third
        • Y. Gomes: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Gomes flied out to center
        • M. Taylor: Ball, Taylor grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Sean Doolittle relieved Will Harris
        • Aaron Hicks hit for Kyle Higashioka
        • A. Hicks: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hicks walked
        • Gary Sanchez hit for Mike Tauchman
        • G. Sanchez: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
        • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Pickoff attempt, LeMahieu singled to right, Hicks to second
        • A. Judge: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Judge lined out to left
        • G. Torres: Foul, Ball, Ball, Torres singled to left center, Hicks scored, LeMahieu to second
        • Tanner Rainey relieved Sean Doolittle
        • G. Stanton: LeMahieu to third, Torres to second on balk, Stanton intentionally walked
        • L. Voit: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Voit struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
        • Aaron Hicks in center field
        • Gary Sanchez catching
        • Tommy Kahnle relieved Chad Green
        • DJ LeMahieu at first base
        • Tyler Wade at second base
        • M. Taylor: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Taylor struck out swinging
        • Tr. Turner: Strike looking, Strike looking, Turner safe at first on shortstop Torres throwing error
        • A. Eaton: Strike looking, Eaton doubled to left center, Turner to third
        • S. Castro: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
        • H. Kendrick: Kendrick intentionally walked
        • E. Thames: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Thames struck out swinging
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • P. Corbin Pitching:
        • A. Judge: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
        • G. Torres: Torres homered to left
        • Will Harris relieved Patrick Corbin
        • G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
        • L. Voit: Ball, Ball, Voit homered to left
        • G. Urshela: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Urshela walked
        • M. Andujar: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Andujar grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 7th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Brett Gardner in left field
        • A. Cabrera: Strike looking, Cabrera popped out to third
        • V. Robles: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Robles struck out swinging
        • Y. Gomes: Gomes grounded out to third
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • P. Corbin Pitching:
        • K. Higashioka: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Higashioka flied out to deep right
        • M. Tauchman: Foul, Strike (foul tip), Foul tip, Tauchman struck out on foul tip
        • D. LeMahieu: LeMahieu flied out to deep center
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • A. Ottavino Pitching:
        • Tr. Turner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Turner reached on an infield single to second
        • Chad Green relieved Adam Ottavino
        • A. Eaton: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Eaton grounded out to third, Turner to second
        • S. Castro: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Castro flied out to right
        • H. Kendrick: Kendrick intentionally walked
        • E. Thames: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Turner to third on wild pitch, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Thames struck out swinging
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • P. Corbin Pitching:
        • L. Voit: Foul, Voit lined out to third
        • G. Urshela: Ball, Urshela popped out to second
        • M. Andujar: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Andujar grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Adam Ottavino relieved David Hale
        • V. Robles: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Robles grounded out to third
        • Y. Gomes: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Gomes hit by pitch
        • M. Taylor: Strike looking, Taylor grounded into double play third to second to first, Gomes out at second
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • P. Corbin Pitching:
        • D. LeMahieu: Ball, LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop
        • A. Judge: Strike looking, Judge grounded out to second
        • G. Torres: Ball, Ball, Torres reached on an infield single to second
        • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • David Hale relieved Jonathan Loaisiga
        • S. Castro: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Castro doubled to shallow right
        • H. Kendrick: Strike looking, Kendrick grounded out to second, Castro to third
        • E. Thames: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Thames singled to shallow right, Castro scored
        • A. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Cabrera grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Thames out at second
        • End of the 4th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • P. Corbin Pitching:
        • M. Andujar: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Andujar struck out swinging
        • K. Higashioka: Ball, Higashioka grounded out to third
        • M. Tauchman: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Tauchman struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Loaisiga Pitching:
        • Y. Gomes: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gomes struck out swinging
        • M. Taylor: Strike looking, Taylor grounded out to second
        • Tr. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Turner homered to left
        • A. Eaton: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Eaton grounded out to second
        • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • P. Corbin Pitching:
        • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
        • L. Voit: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Voit struck out swinging
        • G. Urshela: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Urshela grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Loaisiga Pitching:
        • E. Thames: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Thames struck out looking
        • A. Cabrera: Foul, Foul, Ball, Cabrera grounded out to shortstop
        • V. Robles: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Robles walked
        • Y. Gomes: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Robles caught stealing second, catcher to second
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • P. Corbin Pitching:
        • D. LeMahieu: Ball, LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop
        • A. Judge: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Judge grounded out to shortstop
        • G. Torres: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Loaisiga Pitching:
        • Tr. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
        • A. Eaton: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Eaton singled to left center
        • S. Castro: Ball, Ball, Castro flied out to deep center
        • H. Kendrick: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Kendrick lined out to center
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
      Hide View
      MLB Scores