Trevor Cahill Calf 07-09-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 10

Andrew Susac Undisclosed 06-26-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 27

Steven Brault Lat 07-24-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 25

Sam Howard Knee 06-28-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 29

Luis Oviedo Quadriceps 07-02-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 3

Jose Soriano Elbow 01-31-2023 Out for the season

Cody Bolton Knee 01-31-2022 Out for the season

Travis Swaggerty Shoulder 01-31-2022 Out for the season

Ji-Hwan Bae Knee 07-24-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jul 25