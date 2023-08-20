Max Scherzer, Rangers visit A's, look for eighth straight win

Max Scherzer is aiming to make it two victories in two starts for the Texas Rangers.

However, the three-time Cy Young Award winner certainly would like to start the game much better than he did in his club debut when the Rangers visit the Oakland Athletics in the middle contest of a three-game series on Tuesday night.

Scherzer, recently acquired from the New York Mets, beat the Chicago White Sox in his initial outing for Texas last Thursday.

The start began with a shaky 37-pitch first inning in which he allowed three runs. But Scherzer settled down and didn't allow another run over the next five innings. Overall, he struck out nine and allowed seven hits and two walks over six frames in the 5-3 win.

"Sometimes these are almost my favorite starts, when you're kind of getting beat around in the early part of the game but you settle in and you catch your rhythm and you're able to pitch deep into a ballgame," Scherzer said afterward.

Scherzer (10-4, 4.04 ERA) was acquired by Texas to be a difference-maker. The Rangers will expect him to deliver a big outing Tuesday as the club seeks to extend its winning streak to eight games.

Texas won Monday's series opener 5-3 despite going just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Mitch Garver's two-run double in the fourth inning was the lone big blow as the Rangers pushed across three other runs without a hit.

"They're taking the field with great energy," manager Bruce Bochy said after Texas matched its longest winning streak since June 2018. "They're pulling for each other. It's fun to watch these guys right now."

Scherzer, 39, is 3-1 with a 4.29 ERA in eight career starts against the Athletics. He has struck out 62 in 42 innings.

Seth Brown (1-for-2) has homered against Scherzer. Aledmys Diaz is just 1-for-10 vs. Scherzer.

Oakland is only 5-27 against American League West teams this season, including 2-6 against the Rangers.

Nick Allen had an RBI double and Zack Gelof added a two-run double on Monday as the Athletics took a 3-0 lead.

But Oakland couldn't protect the lead, and right-hander Dany Jimenez was the hard-luck loser in his first appearance since April 16 due to a shoulder injury. Texas pushed across the go-ahead run in the eighth on a fielder's choice and added another run on a sacrifice fly.

"Obviously, for his first outing, you'd like to give him an easier landing spot," Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said of Jimenez afterward. "With the position we were in (Monday night) with the bullpen, it was Dany's spot. Unfortunately, he got himself in trouble really with the walk. He managed the inning and did his best."

Left-hander JP Sears (2-8, 4.07) will start for the Athletics on Tuesday.

Sears, 27, lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday when he gave up two runs and six hits over five innings.

Sears has a 4.76 ERA in two no-decisions against the Rangers this season. He has struck out 17 in 11 1/3 innings in the two starts, including a career-best 11 on April 21.

Overall, Sears is 1-0 with a 4.87 ERA in four career starts against Texas. Robbie Grossman (3-for-6) and Marcus Semien (1-for-11) have homered against Sears.

The Rangers placed All-Star third baseman Josh Jung on the 10-day injured list on Monday. The American League Rookie of the Year favorite fractured his left thumb on Sunday.

"I feel awful. He was just having an incredible year," said Bochy, who estimated Jung will be sidelined six weeks.

--Field Level Media