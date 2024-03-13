away team background logo
Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
123456789RHE
ATL9-8
033000001792
BAL15-4
500000000570
  • Ed Smith StadiumSarasota, FL
  • W: B. Elder (2-1)L: C. Irvin (0-1)S: P. Dunshee (1)
  • HR: ATL - J. Luplow (3), O. Arcia (2)
ATLBraves
BALOrioles
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
M. Harris CF30100101.345.424.6901.1144.0
C. Milligan CF111000001.0001.0002.0003.0003.0
O. Albies 2B30000101.160.250.320.5701.0
C. Conley 2B101100001.0001.0001.0002.0002.0
M. Olson 1B30000111.208.321.375.6960.5
B. Horne 1B10000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
T. d'Arnaud C22100112.333.375.400.7754.5
a- D. Baldwin PH-C20000001.000.000.000.0000.0
J. Kelenic LF41110021.088.184.088.2722.0
L. Stephens LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
O. Arcia SS32221000.217.280.478.7589.0
A. Tavarez SS10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
L. Guillorme 3B20120100.300.417.400.8175.0
Y. Sanchez 3B10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
J. Luplow DH41111032.276.364.621.9844.5
E. White RF10000200.381.552.5241.0762.0
E. Workinger RF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
M. Harris CF3
C. Milligan CF1
O. Albies 2B3
C. Conley 2B1
M. Olson 1B3
B. Horne 1B1
T. d'Arnaud C2
a- D. Baldwin PH-C2
J. Kelenic LF4
L. Stephens LF0
O. Arcia SS3
A. Tavarez SS1
L. Guillorme 3B2
Y. Sanchez 3B1
J. Luplow DH4
E. White RF1
E. Workinger RF1
  • a-grounded out for d'Arnaud in the 7th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. Cowser DH31000121.423.545.8851.4301.0
a- S. Basallo PH101000001.0001.0001.0002.0001.0
C. Burns PR00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
A. Santander RF21000101.156.182.438.6192.0
K. Stowers RF20000011.250.276.571.847-0.5
R. O'Hearn 1B20100100.286.375.321.6962.0
T. Nevin 1B20000001.353.371.471.8420.0
J. Westburg SS31010013.258.281.581.8621.5
N. Maton SS10000010.000.211.000.211-0.5
H. Kjerstad LF31110011.265.306.294.6002.5
C. Norby 2B101000001.0001.0002.0003.0002.0
J. McCann C31100001.250.250.458.7082.0
M. Perez C10000011.222.263.389.652-0.5
J. Holliday 2B30000013.000.000.000.000-0.5
C. Mayo 3B00000100.0001.000.0001.0001.0
K. Wong 3B30120000.176.263.235.4984.0
S. Fontana LF10000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
R. McKenna CF30100011.160.250.320.5700.5
D. Williams CF10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
HITTERSAB
C. Cowser DH3
a- S. Basallo PH1
C. Burns PR0
A. Santander RF2
K. Stowers RF2
R. O'Hearn 1B2
T. Nevin 1B2
J. Westburg SS3
N. Maton SS1
H. Kjerstad LF3
C. Norby 2B1
J. McCann C3
M. Perez C1
J. Holliday 2B3
C. Mayo 3B0
K. Wong 3B3
S. Fontana LF1
R. McKenna CF3
D. Williams CF1
  • a-singled for Cowser in the 9th
BATTING
  • 2B - C. Milligan, T. d'Arnaud, L. Guillorme
  • HR - O. Arcia (2), J. Luplow (3)
  • RBI - C. Conley, J. Kelenic (3), O. Arcia 2 (4), L. Guillorme 2 (2), J. Luplow (7)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Kelenic, L. Guillorme 2 (2), J. Luplow
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. d'Arnaud, J. Luplow 2 (2)
BATTING
  • 2B - C. Norby, K. Wong
  • RBI - J. Westburg (6), H. Kjerstad (2), K. Wong 2 (3)
  • 2-Out RBI - K. Wong 2 (2)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Holliday, S. Fontana, R. McKenna
BASERUNNING
  • SB - M. Harris (2)
FIELDING
  • E - J. Kelenic 2 (2)
FIELDING
  • Outfield Assist - H. Kjerstad
  • DP - 2 (Westburg-O'Hearn; Wong-Holliday-O'Hearn)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
B. Elder (W, 2-1)4.15553308.251.758.5
D. Lee1.20000206.001.176.0
Z. Logue (H, 1)2.01001400.000.956.0
P. Dunshee (S, 1)1.01000200.001.5010.0
PITCHERSIP
B. Elder (W, 2-1)4.1
D. Lee1.2
Z. Logue (H, 1)2.0
P. Dunshee (S, 1)1.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
C. Irvin (L, 0-1)3.27664326.231.73-9.5
R. Hennen0.10001100.003.000.5
D. Tate1.00001100.000.402.5
D. Coulombe1.20001001.931.074.0
K. Akin1.10000300.000.325.5
A. Suarez1.02110101.290.860.5
PITCHERSIP
C. Irvin (L, 0-1)3.2
R. Hennen0.1
D. Tate1.0
D. Coulombe1.2
K. Akin1.1
A. Suarez1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - B. Elder 37-25, D. Lee 10-10, Z. Logue 19-15, P. Dunshee 8-8
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Elder 5-4, D. Lee 1-1, Z. Logue 0-2, P. Dunshee 1-0
  • Batters Faced - B. Elder 22, D. Lee 5, Z. Logue 8, P. Dunshee 4
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - C. Irvin 46-26, R. Hennen 7-3, D. Tate 10-5, D. Coulombe 8-4, K. Akin 10-10, A. Suarez 7-7
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Irvin 5-4, D. Tate 1-1, D. Coulombe 4-0, K. Akin 1-0, A. Suarez 2-1
  • Batters Faced - C. Irvin 20, R. Hennen 2, D. Tate 4, D. Coulombe 5, K. Akin 4, A. Suarez 5
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
  • 1ST INNING
    		Westburg reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Cowser scored, Santander to third, O'Hearn out at second01
    		Kjerstad singled to right, Santander scored, Westburg to second02
    		McCann singled to shallow left, Westburg scored, Kjerstad to third, McCann to second on left fielder Kelenic throwing error03
    		Wong doubled to left center, McCann and Kjerstad scored05
  • 2ND INNING
    		Arcia homered to left, d'Arnaud scored25
    		Luplow homered to left center35
  • 3RD INNING
    		Kelenic singled to shallow left, d'Arnaud scored45
    		Guillorme doubled to left, Arcia and Kelenic scored65
  • 9TH INNING
    		Conley singled to shallow left, Milligan scored75
  • 1ST INNING
    • C. Irvin Pitching:
    • M. Harris: Harris grounded out to second
    • O. Albies: Albies flied out to center
    • M. Olson: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
    • B. Elder Pitching:
    • C. Cowser: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cowser walked
    • A. Santander: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Santander walked, Cowser to second
    • R. O'Hearn: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, O'Hearn walked, Cowser to third, Santander to second
    • J. Westburg: Westburg reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Cowser scored, Santander to third, O'Hearn out at second
    • H. Kjerstad: Kjerstad singled to right, Santander scored, Westburg to second
    • J. McCann: McCann singled to shallow left, Westburg scored, Kjerstad to third, McCann to second on left fielder Kelenic throwing error
    • J. Holliday: Holliday popped out to shortstop
    • K. Wong: Wong doubled to left center, McCann and Kjerstad scored
    • R. McKenna: McKenna grounded out to third
    • End of the 1st (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • C. Irvin Pitching:
    • T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, d'Arnaud walked
    • J. Kelenic: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kelenic struck out swinging
    • O. Arcia: Strike looking, Ball, Arcia homered to left, d'Arnaud scored
    • L. Guillorme: Guillorme lined out to left
    • J. Luplow: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Luplow homered to left center
    • E. White: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, White walked
    • M. Harris: Harris singled to shallow left, White out at third, Harris to second
    • Middle of the 2nd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • B. Elder Pitching:
    • C. Cowser: Cowser grounded out to first
    • A. Santander: Santander lined out to first
    • R. O'Hearn: O'Hearn flied out to left
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • C. Irvin Pitching:
    • O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Albies walked
    • M. Olson: Olson grounded into double play third to second to first, Albies out at second
    • T. d'Arnaud: d'Arnaud doubled to left
    • J. Kelenic: Kelenic singled to shallow left, d'Arnaud scored
    • O. Arcia: Arcia singled to shallow center, Kelenic to third
    • L. Guillorme: Guillorme doubled to left, Arcia and Kelenic scored
    • J. Luplow: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul tip, Luplow struck out on foul tip
    • Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Error)
    • B. Elder Pitching:
    • J. Westburg: Westburg flied out to center
    • H. Kjerstad: Kjerstad flied out to deep left
    • J. McCann: McCann safe at first on left fielder Kelenic fielding error, McCann to second
    • J. Holliday: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Holliday struck out swinging
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • C. Irvin Pitching:
    • E. White: White flied out to center
    • M. Harris: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Harris walked
    • O. Albies: Albies popped out to second
    • Ryan Hennen relieved Cole Irvin
    • M. Olson: Ball, Harris stole second, Ball, Ball, Ball, Olson walked
    • T. d'Arnaud: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, d'Arnaud struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • B. Elder Pitching:
    • K. Wong: Wong flied out to left
    • R. McKenna: McKenna singled to shallow left
    • C. Cowser: Pickoff attempt, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Strike swinging, Cowser struck out swinging
    • A. Santander: Santander grounded out to pitcher
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • Dillon Tate relieved Ryan Hennen
    • J. Kelenic: Kelenic grounded out to second
    • O. Arcia: Arcia flied out to center
    • L. Guillorme: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Guillorme walked
    • J. Luplow: Ball, Guillorme to second on wild pitch, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Luplow struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • B. Elder Pitching:
    • R. O'Hearn: O'Hearn singled to center
    • J. Westburg: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Westburg struck out looking
    • Dylan Lee relieved Bryce Elder
    • H. Kjerstad: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Kjerstad struck out swinging
    • J. McCann: McCann lined out to right
    • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • Kyle Stowers in right field
    • Danny Coulombe relieved Dillon Tate
    • E. White: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, White walked
    • M. Harris: Harris grounded into double play shortstop to first, White out at second
    • O. Albies: Albies grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Yolbert Sanchez at third base
    • Ambioris Tavarez at shortstop
    • Calvin Conley at second base
    • Cody Milligan in center field
    • J. Holliday: Holliday flied out to center
    • K. Wong: Wong grounded out to first
    • R. McKenna: Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, McKenna struck out looking
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Tyler Nevin at first base
    • Nick Maton at shortstop
    • Shayne Fontana in left field
    • Michael Perez catching
    • Connor Norby at second base
    • Coby Mayo at third base
    • Donta' Williams in center field
    • M. Olson: Olson grounded out to shortstop
    • Drake Baldwin hit for Travis d'Arnaud
    • D. Baldwin: Baldwin grounded out to third
    • Keegan Akin relieved Danny Coulombe
    • J. Kelenic: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Kelenic struck out looking
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Bryson Horne at first base
    • Drake Baldwin catching
    • Landon Stephens in left field
    • Ethan Workinger in right field
    • Zach Logue relieved Dylan Lee
    • C. Cowser: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Cowser struck out looking
    • K. Stowers: Stowers flied out to right
    • T. Nevin: Nevin fouled out to right
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • K. Akin Pitching:
    • A. Tavarez: Tavarez grounded out to shortstop
    • Y. Sanchez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Sanchez struck out looking
    • J. Luplow: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Luplow struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Z. Logue Pitching:
    • N. Maton: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Maton struck out swinging
    • C. Norby: Norby doubled to left
    • M. Perez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
    • C. Mayo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mayo walked
    • S. Fontana: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Fontana struck out swinging
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 9TH INNING
    • Andrew Suarez relieved Keegan Akin
    • E. Workinger: Workinger grounded out to shortstop
    • C. Milligan: Milligan doubled to shallow right center
    • C. Conley: Conley singled to shallow left, Milligan scored
    • B. Horne: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Horne struck out swinging
    • D. Baldwin: Baldwin grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Parker Dunshee relieved Zach Logue
    • D. Williams: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Williams struck out swinging
    • Samuel Basallo hit for Colton Cowser
    • S. Basallo: Basallo singled to center
    • Collin Burns ran for Samuel Basallo
    • K. Stowers: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Stowers struck out swinging
    • T. Nevin: Nevin reached on fielder's choice to third, Burns out at second
    • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
