- W: B. Elder (2-1)L: C. Irvin (0-1)S: P. Dunshee (1)
- HR: ATL - J. Luplow (3), O. Arcia (2)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Harris CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.345
|.424
|.690
|1.114
|4.0
|C. Milligan CF
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.000
|3.0
|O. Albies 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.160
|.250
|.320
|.570
|1.0
|C. Conley 2B
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|2.0
|M. Olson 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.208
|.321
|.375
|.696
|0.5
|B. Horne 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|T. d'Arnaud C
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.333
|.375
|.400
|.775
|4.5
|a- D. Baldwin PH-C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Kelenic LF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.088
|.184
|.088
|.272
|2.0
|L. Stephens LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|O. Arcia SS
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|.280
|.478
|.758
|9.0
|A. Tavarez SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|L. Guillorme 3B
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|.417
|.400
|.817
|5.0
|Y. Sanchez 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|J. Luplow DH
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|.276
|.364
|.621
|.984
|4.5
|E. White RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.381
|.552
|.524
|1.076
|2.0
|E. Workinger RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
- a-grounded out for d'Arnaud in the 7th
|A. Santander RF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.156
|.182
|.438
|.619
|2.0
|K. Stowers RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|.276
|.571
|.847
|-0.5
|R. O'Hearn 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|.375
|.321
|.696
|2.0
|T. Nevin 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|.371
|.471
|.842
|0.0
|J. Westburg SS
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.258
|.281
|.581
|.862
|1.5
|N. Maton SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.211
|.000
|.211
|-0.5
|H. Kjerstad LF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|.306
|.294
|.600
|2.5
|C. Norby 2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.000
|2.0
|J. McCann C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.250
|.458
|.708
|2.0
|M. Perez C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|.263
|.389
|.652
|-0.5
|J. Holliday 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|C. Mayo 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|1.0
|K. Wong 3B
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|.263
|.235
|.498
|4.0
|S. Fontana LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|R. McKenna CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|.250
|.320
|.570
|0.5
|D. Williams CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
- a-singled for Cowser in the 9th
- 2B - C. Milligan, T. d'Arnaud, L. Guillorme
- HR - O. Arcia (2), J. Luplow (3)
- RBI - C. Conley, J. Kelenic (3), O. Arcia 2 (4), L. Guillorme 2 (2), J. Luplow (7)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Kelenic, L. Guillorme 2 (2), J. Luplow
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. d'Arnaud, J. Luplow 2 (2)
- 2B - C. Norby, K. Wong
- RBI - J. Westburg (6), H. Kjerstad (2), K. Wong 2 (3)
- 2-Out RBI - K. Wong 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Holliday, S. Fontana, R. McKenna
- SB - M. Harris (2)
- E - J. Kelenic 2 (2)
- Outfield Assist - H. Kjerstad
- DP - 2 (Westburg-O'Hearn; Wong-Holliday-O'Hearn)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|B. Elder (W, 2-1)
|4.1
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|8.25
|1.75
|8.5
|D. Lee
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6.00
|1.17
|6.0
|Z. Logue (H, 1)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0.00
|0.95
|6.0
|P. Dunshee (S, 1)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.50
|10.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Irvin (L, 0-1)
|3.2
|7
|6
|6
|4
|3
|2
|6.23
|1.73
|-9.5
|R. Hennen
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|3.00
|0.5
|D. Tate
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.40
|2.5
|D. Coulombe
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.93
|1.07
|4.0
|K. Akin
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.32
|5.5
|A. Suarez
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.29
|0.86
|0.5
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Elder 37-25, D. Lee 10-10, Z. Logue 19-15, P. Dunshee 8-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Elder 5-4, D. Lee 1-1, Z. Logue 0-2, P. Dunshee 1-0
- Batters Faced - B. Elder 22, D. Lee 5, Z. Logue 8, P. Dunshee 4
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Irvin 46-26, R. Hennen 7-3, D. Tate 10-5, D. Coulombe 8-4, K. Akin 10-10, A. Suarez 7-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Irvin 5-4, D. Tate 1-1, D. Coulombe 4-0, K. Akin 1-0, A. Suarez 2-1
- Batters Faced - C. Irvin 20, R. Hennen 2, D. Tate 4, D. Coulombe 5, K. Akin 4, A. Suarez 5
- 2B - C. Milligan, T. d'Arnaud, L. Guillorme
- HR - O. Arcia (2), J. Luplow (3)
- RBI - C. Conley, J. Kelenic (3), O. Arcia 2 (4), L. Guillorme 2 (2), J. Luplow (7)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Kelenic, L. Guillorme 2 (2), J. Luplow
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. d'Arnaud, J. Luplow 2 (2)
- 2B - C. Norby, K. Wong
- RBI - J. Westburg (6), H. Kjerstad (2), K. Wong 2 (3)
- 2-Out RBI - K. Wong 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Holliday, S. Fontana, R. McKenna
- SB - M. Harris (2)
- E - J. Kelenic 2 (2)
- Outfield Assist - H. Kjerstad
- DP - 2 (Westburg-O'Hearn; Wong-Holliday-O'Hearn)
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Elder 37-25, D. Lee 10-10, Z. Logue 19-15, P. Dunshee 8-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Elder 5-4, D. Lee 1-1, Z. Logue 0-2, P. Dunshee 1-0
- Batters Faced - B. Elder 22, D. Lee 5, Z. Logue 8, P. Dunshee 4
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Irvin 46-26, R. Hennen 7-3, D. Tate 10-5, D. Coulombe 8-4, K. Akin 10-10, A. Suarez 7-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Irvin 5-4, D. Tate 1-1, D. Coulombe 4-0, K. Akin 1-0, A. Suarez 2-1
- Batters Faced - C. Irvin 20, R. Hennen 2, D. Tate 4, D. Coulombe 5, K. Akin 4, A. Suarez 5
1ST INNING Westburg reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Cowser scored, Santander to third, O'Hearn out at second 0 1 Kjerstad singled to right, Santander scored, Westburg to second 0 2 McCann singled to shallow left, Westburg scored, Kjerstad to third, McCann to second on left fielder Kelenic throwing error 0 3 Wong doubled to left center, McCann and Kjerstad scored 0 5 2ND INNING Arcia homered to left, d'Arnaud scored 2 5 Luplow homered to left center 3 5 3RD INNING Kelenic singled to shallow left, d'Arnaud scored 4 5 Guillorme doubled to left, Arcia and Kelenic scored 6 5 9TH INNING Conley singled to shallow left, Milligan scored 7 5
- B. Elder Pitching:
- C. Cowser: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cowser walked
- A. Santander: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Santander walked, Cowser to second
- R. O'Hearn: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, O'Hearn walked, Cowser to third, Santander to second
- J. Westburg: Westburg reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Cowser scored, Santander to third, O'Hearn out at second
- H. Kjerstad: Kjerstad singled to right, Santander scored, Westburg to second
- J. McCann: McCann singled to shallow left, Westburg scored, Kjerstad to third, McCann to second on left fielder Kelenic throwing error
- J. Holliday: Holliday popped out to shortstop
- K. Wong: Wong doubled to left center, McCann and Kjerstad scored
- R. McKenna: McKenna grounded out to third
- End of the 1st (5 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Irvin Pitching:
- T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, d'Arnaud walked
- J. Kelenic: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kelenic struck out swinging
- O. Arcia: Strike looking, Ball, Arcia homered to left, d'Arnaud scored
- L. Guillorme: Guillorme lined out to left
- J. Luplow: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Luplow homered to left center
- E. White: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, White walked
- M. Harris: Harris singled to shallow left, White out at third, Harris to second
- Middle of the 2nd (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Irvin Pitching:
- O. Albies: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Albies walked
- M. Olson: Olson grounded into double play third to second to first, Albies out at second
- T. d'Arnaud: d'Arnaud doubled to left
- J. Kelenic: Kelenic singled to shallow left, d'Arnaud scored
- O. Arcia: Arcia singled to shallow center, Kelenic to third
- L. Guillorme: Guillorme doubled to left, Arcia and Kelenic scored
- J. Luplow: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul tip, Luplow struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Error)
- B. Elder Pitching:
- J. Westburg: Westburg flied out to center
- H. Kjerstad: Kjerstad flied out to deep left
- J. McCann: McCann safe at first on left fielder Kelenic fielding error, McCann to second
- J. Holliday: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Holliday struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Irvin Pitching:
- E. White: White flied out to center
- M. Harris: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Harris walked
- O. Albies: Albies popped out to second
- Ryan Hennen relieved Cole Irvin
- M. Olson: Ball, Harris stole second, Ball, Ball, Ball, Olson walked
- T. d'Arnaud: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, d'Arnaud struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Dillon Tate relieved Ryan Hennen
- J. Kelenic: Kelenic grounded out to second
- O. Arcia: Arcia flied out to center
- L. Guillorme: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Guillorme walked
- J. Luplow: Ball, Guillorme to second on wild pitch, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Luplow struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Elder Pitching:
- R. O'Hearn: O'Hearn singled to center
- J. Westburg: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Westburg struck out looking
- Dylan Lee relieved Bryce Elder
- H. Kjerstad: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Kjerstad struck out swinging
- J. McCann: McCann lined out to right
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Yolbert Sanchez at third base
- Ambioris Tavarez at shortstop
- Calvin Conley at second base
- Cody Milligan in center field
- J. Holliday: Holliday flied out to center
- K. Wong: Wong grounded out to first
- R. McKenna: Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, McKenna struck out looking
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tyler Nevin at first base
- Nick Maton at shortstop
- Shayne Fontana in left field
- Michael Perez catching
- Connor Norby at second base
- Coby Mayo at third base
- Donta' Williams in center field
- M. Olson: Olson grounded out to shortstop
- Drake Baldwin hit for Travis d'Arnaud
- D. Baldwin: Baldwin grounded out to third
- Keegan Akin relieved Danny Coulombe
- J. Kelenic: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Kelenic struck out looking
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Bryson Horne at first base
- Drake Baldwin catching
- Landon Stephens in left field
- Ethan Workinger in right field
- Zach Logue relieved Dylan Lee
- C. Cowser: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Cowser struck out looking
- K. Stowers: Stowers flied out to right
- T. Nevin: Nevin fouled out to right
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Logue Pitching:
- N. Maton: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Maton struck out swinging
- C. Norby: Norby doubled to left
- M. Perez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
- C. Mayo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mayo walked
- S. Fontana: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Fontana struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Andrew Suarez relieved Keegan Akin
- E. Workinger: Workinger grounded out to shortstop
- C. Milligan: Milligan doubled to shallow right center
- C. Conley: Conley singled to shallow left, Milligan scored
- B. Horne: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Horne struck out swinging
- D. Baldwin: Baldwin grounded out to second
- Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Parker Dunshee relieved Zach Logue
- D. Williams: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Williams struck out swinging
- Samuel Basallo hit for Colton Cowser
- S. Basallo: Basallo singled to center
- Collin Burns ran for Samuel Basallo
- K. Stowers: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Stowers struck out swinging
- T. Nevin: Nevin reached on fielder's choice to third, Burns out at second
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)