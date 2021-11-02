There will be November baseball in the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros stayed alive against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night, winning Game 5 and forcing a Game 6 in this year's Fall Classic. The Braves, in search of their first title since 1995, still hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is set for Tuesday night in Houston.

MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they went back to the usual 10-team format. As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advanced directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records met in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS was a best-of-five, and the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

Below is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule. All games on ESPN, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network can be streamed via fuboTV (try for free).

World Series (best-of-seven)

Completed rounds

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET)/SCORE Tues., Oct 5 Yankees at Red Sox (AL) BOS 6, NYY 2 Weds., Oct 6 Cardinals at Dodgers (NL) LAD 3, STL 1

League Division Series (best-of-five)

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

