The top two teams in the National League Central will clash on Friday when the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers (19-11), who have won two in a row, are coming off a 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. The Cubs (19-13), who have dropped two of three, were beaten 7-6 in 11 innings by the New York Mets on Thursday. Milwaukee will be without the services of reliever Abner Uribe, who is serving a six-game suspension for his role in a benches clearing incident on Tuesday, and manager Pat Murphy, who is serving a two-game suspension. The Brewers lead the all-time series 216-214, although Chicago owns a 112-104 edge in games played at Wrigley Field. Hayden Wesneski is scheduled to start for Chicago, while Joe Ross will be on the mound for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cubs money line: Milwaukee +110, Chicago -129

Brewers vs. Cubs over/under: 8 runs

Brewers vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5 (+173)

MIL: The Brewers have covered the run line in 27 of their last 43 games (+12.00 units).

CHC: The Cubs are 10-3 at home this season.

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago is expected to send right-hander Hayden Wesneski (2-0, 0.87 ERA) to the mound. In three games, including one start, Wesneski has been solid, allowing just one earned run in 10.1 innings of work. In his last outing, a 5-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, he received a no-decision, allowing two runs – one earned – on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts. He was 3-5 with 11 starts and 34 appearances last season, posting a 4.63 ERA with 32 walks and 83 strikeouts. He has faced Milwaukee once in relief, earning a win in 1.2 innings of work, allowing one hit, two walks and three strikeouts.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner is hitting .271 through the first 31 games of the season. He has driven in seven runs and scored 19 times. In Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Mets, he was 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. He was 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored on Thursday. In 42 career games against the Brewers, he has eight doubles, two homers and 13 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Brewers

Right-hander Joe Ross (1-3, 5.40 ERA) will start for Milwaukee. Despite two bad outings, including the last time out, he has been solid. He gave up just one earned run and six hits in 5.1 innings of work in a 4-2 loss at Pittsburgh on April 22. He gave up two earned runs with one walk and seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings to earn a 9-5 win at Cincinnati on April 9. In eight career games, including seven starts, against the Cubs, he has a 4.25 ERA with 13 walks and 31 strikeouts.

Catcher William Contreras has been on fire of late. He has hits in seven of his last eight games, including three with multiple hits. In a 3-2 win at Pittsburgh on April 24, he was 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. He was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and one home run in the 7-5 win over the Pirates on April 25. He doubled in a pair of runs in Wednesday's win over the Tampa Bay Rays. See which team to pick here.

