The 2023 World Baseball Classic is underway with Team USA trying to defend its title in a competitive field. Team USA is 2-1 through three games and wraps up pool play against Colombia on Wednesday. It's win and move on for the Americans. Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, Canada vs. Mexico and Australia vs. Cuba are also part of an intriguing slate of Wednesday games.
Four teams have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals: Japan, Cuba, Italy and Australia. Quarterfinal action begins Wednesday with Cuba vs. Australia. Once the quarterfinals are set, it's a single-elimination bracket style tournament with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
There are a couple of jam-packed days of international baseball ahead, with games starting at different times across the globe. Check out the scores, standings and more from the 2023 World Baseball Classic below.
2023 World Baseball Classic scores
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 5, Colombia 0
- Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2
- Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 13
- Korea 22, China 2 (F/5)
- Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1
- Great Britain 7, Colombia 5
- Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)
- United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)
Sunday, March 12
- Japan 7, Australia 1
- Italy 7, Netherlands 1
- Israel 3, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)
- Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6
- Mexico 11, United States 5
- Australia 8, Czech Republic 3
Saturday, March 11
- Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2
- Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5
- Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
- Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)
- Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1
- United States 6, Great Britain 2
- Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
- Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1
Friday, March 10
- Japan 13, Korea 4
- Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
- Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)
- Panama 2, Italy 0
Thursday, March 9
- Japan 8, China 1
- Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
- Czech Republic 8, China 5
- Cuba 13, Panama 4
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Australia 8, Korea 7
- Netherlands 3, Panama 1
Tuesday, March 7
- Netherlands 4, Cuba 2
2023 World Baseball Classic standings
Pool A
|Team
|W
|L
Cuba (advances to quarterfinals)
2
2
Italy (advances to quarterfinals)
2
2
Netherlands
2
2
Panama
2
2
Chinese Taipei
2
2
Pool B
|Team
|W
|L
Japan (advances to quarterfinals)
4
0
Australia (advances to quarterfinals)
3
1
Korea
2
2
Czech Republic
1
3
China
0
4
Pool C
|Team
|W
|L
United States
2
1
Canada
2
1
Mexico
1
1
Colombia
1
2
Great Britain
1
2
Pool D
|Team
|W
|L
Venezuela
3
0
Puerto Rico
2
1
Israel
1
1
Dominican Republic
1
1
Nicaragua
0
4
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule
All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, March 15
- Cuba vs. Australia (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
- Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
- Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1
Thursday, March 16
- Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Friday, March 17
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship game), 7 p.m., FS1