Aaron Nola, Phillies agree to four-year, $45 million contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a contract extension with right-handed ace Aaron Nola. The club confirmed the four-year deal that includes a club option for 2023 on Wednesday morning shortly after it was reported by multiple outlets. Nola's new contract is worth $45 million, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

#Phillies on verge of signing RHP Aaron Nola to a four-year, $45M extension with a club option, sources tell me and @MattGelb. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 13, 2019

The deal will cover Nola’s three years of arbitration and at least one free-agent year. Will be a free agent entering age 30 season if #Phillies do not exercise option, age 31 if they do. https://t.co/dhUV3Aotx5 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 13, 2019

Nola, 25, had been nearing an arbitration hearing (scheduled for Thursday) to determine his first-year arbitration salary, with his side reportedly filing at $6.7 million and the Phillies countering at $4.5 million. Nola is not eligible for free agency until 2022, so the extension would cover three years of arbitration and up to two years of free agency with the option.

More from ESPN's Jeff Passan on Nola's deal:

The breakdown of Aaron Nola's deal with the Phillies:



$2M signing bonus

2019: $4M

2020: $8M

2021: $11.75M

2022: $15M

2023: $16M club option with $4.25M buyout



The deal can cover two years of free agency for Nola if the Phillies exercise the option. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 13, 2019

Nola had one of the best seasons by a Phillies starting pitcher in 2018, and finished third in voting for the National League Cy Young Award. In the breakout season, he went 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA in 33 starts. Nola finished second in the NL in ERA (2.37) and third in innings (212 1/3) and WHIP (0.97). Nola, out of LSU, was the Phillies' first-round draft pick in 2014.