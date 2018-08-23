Angels' Mike Trout posts emotional goodbye message to brother-in-law on social media

Tragedy struck the Angels organization on Aug. 15, when Class-A Advanced pitcher Aaron Cox died unexpectedly. He was just 24 years old. No cause of death has been provided.

Cox is actually the younger brother of Jessica Trout, the husband of Angels star Mike Trout. On Thursday, Trout posted a long and emotional goodbye to his fallen brother-in-law.

For those unable to read the text in the Instagram post, here it is:

Aaron, words can't describe the emotions that I've been feeling the past week and a half. You were more than just my brother-in-law... you were my best friend. You made such an impact on my life since the day I first met you. You were an amazing person inside & out that showed us all how to live life to the fullest. Seeing and hearing about your impact on other people are all things that made me a better person every single day. The things we have done together like hunting trips, family vacations, golfing, fishing, and all the fun times we had together I will cherish forever... you brought so much happiness and joy to my life every time I was with you. You will always be remembered for your crazy dance moves and your big smile and how much you cared for people and our family. You were always the life of the party and you were always making people laugh. You were a great kid and it kills me to know that you are gone... I can't thank you enough for what you have meant to me over these last 11 years. I know you will be watching over me now that you are gone, I promise to take care of your sister and watch over your whole family. Heaven got a great one and I know I will see you again someday... I love you bro!!!!

The Cox and Trout families also jointly issued the following statement on Aug. 15:

"Early this morning our families lost a phenomenal human being. Aaron Cox was a tremendous son, brother, and brother-in-law. He had deep love for his family, and a passionate dedication and commitment to his friends. "As our families grieve together, we will also celebrate the memories, the laughter, and the love we shared with Aaron in the short time we had him. He will forever be at the forefront in the hearts and minds of the Cox and Trout families. We will rely on the love and strength of God first and foremost during this difficult and challenging time, as well as our dear family and friends. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers, and our Lord and Savior for His precious gift of Aaron Joseph."

Cox attended Millville High School in New Jersey, the same high school as Trout, and then Gannon University (in Pennsylvania). He made 68 appearances as a relief pitcher in the minors.