Athletics lose reliever Lou Trivino to cracked rib after slip in the shower
Trivino's season is over
The Oakland Athletics are battling for one of the two American League wild-card spots and they'll have to continue their postseason push without righty reliever Lou Trivino. Trivino is done for the season after slipping in the shower and cracking a rib, according to the Associated Press.
Here are the details:
Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday he did not expect Trivino to be available in the postseason should the A's secure a spot after the 27-year-old right-hander was injured in his Bay Area apartment last week.
"We're saying, for sure, the regular season," Melvin said. "He's going to get a second opinion, I think, at some point in time here, but it doesn't look great, unfortunately."
Trivino had a marvelous rookie season last year, throwing 74 innings with a 2.92 ERA and 82 strikeouts. He also chucked three scoreless innings in the Wild Card Game. This year has not gone quite as well, however. Trivino has a 5.25 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 60 innings.
The A's lost Blake Treinen to a back injury earlier this month. Treinen and Trivino were the team's two best relievers last year, and while they mostly struggled this season, they are valuable depth arms who will not longer be available for the postseason push. Oakland's bullpen setup currently looks like this:
- Closer: RHP Liam Hendriks
- Setup: RHP Yusmeiro Petit, RHP Joakim Soria
- Middle: LHP Ryan Buchter, LHP Jake Diekman, LHP Jesus Luzardo, LHP A.J. Puk
Luzardo and Puk are two of the best pitching prospects in baseball and they could see more high-leverage work these next few days and into October should the A's qualify. Also, starter Chris Bassitt recently moved to the bullpen, and he could get some of the innings that would've gone to Trivino and Treinen.
The A's came into Tuesday with a two-game lead over the Rays for the top wild-card spot. They are 2 1/2 games up on the Indians for a wild-card spot in general.
