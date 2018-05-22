Billy Ripken smashed in the face by Sean Casey line drive during MLB Network demonstration
Who needs enemies when you've got friends like this?
On-air sports demonstrations, while informative, can be a dangerous endeavor. It's a great way to break down technique and skills, but the potential for bloopers and mayhem are much higher than a simple film breakdown.
We got a great example of that during Monday night's MLB Network coverage.
While performing a hitting demonstration, Sean Casey squared up a soft toss and drilled it straight into the face of Billy Ripken, who was innocently under-handing the pitches right down the plate. Hilarity quickly ensued.
The real question here is whether or not that was actually an honest mistake from Casey. The conspiracy theorist in me wants to believe there was some on-set beef between Casey and Ripken, and this was a measured and deliberate act of retribution. The only question is what Ripken may have done to deserve this kind of punishment.
Maybe he ate Casey's lunch, which clearly had his name written on it in the MLBN refrigerator. If that's the case, I rule it's fair game. Never mess with another man's lunch.
Either way, I look forward to Ripken writing an official response on the bottom of his bat handle.
