We're over a month into the 2024 MLB season and offseason acquisitions like Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani continue to dominate the headlines. The Yankees gave up a haul of prospects to add Soto this offseason and he's produced a .980 OPS with eight home runs and 28 RBI, while Ohtani leads the MLB in home runs (11), batting average (.370) and OPS (1.139) after signing a 10-year contract worth $700 million to join the Dodgers. The pair have always been popular options for MLB DFS lineups and riding their respective hot hands would certainly make sense.

However, they're among the most expensive players available in the MLB DFS player pool with Ohtani priced at $6,500 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel while Soto is priced at $6,300 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. Affording both will require you to make some serious sacrifices elsewhere so which player has the better matchup on tonight and who are some of the value plays available? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Ohtani as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Ohtani went 2-for-3 and launched his MLB-leading 11th home run of the year while driving in two and stealing two bases, returning 31 points on DraftKings and 40.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, May 7.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. The 25-year-old Korean had a solid spring in his first taste of MLB action, posting .911 OPS during exhibition games.

Things have been a little tougher since the beginning of the season and his OPS is only .623 through 34 games. However, he does have a couple of home runs and seven RBI and he enters Tuesday on a four-game hitting streak. Lee signed a six-year deal worth $113 million this offseason after winning KBO MVP honors in 2022 just like his father did in 1993.

McClure is also rostering Royals second baseman Michael Massey at $3,300 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Massey produced a .655 OPS last season but he did hit 15 home runs with 55 RBI and he's off to a much better start in 2024.

Through 15 games, Massey is slashing .294/.308/.529 with three home runs and 10 RBI. He enters Tuesday's contest on a nine-game hitting streak where he has a 1.113 OPS and he has five extra-base hits, seven runs scored and eight RBI during that span. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 7, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday?