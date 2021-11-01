The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros are battling in the 2021 World Series, and the Fall Classic is heading to a Game 6. The Astros denied the Braves the chance to win the World Series at home on Sunday in Game 5, but Atlanta still leads the best-of-seven series, 3-2. Houston will try to force a winner-take-all Game 7 at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros (95-67) had a better regular season record than the Braves (88-74), so Houston has home-field advantage in the Fall Classic.

Below, you'll find all you need to know about the World Series:

2021 World Series schedule

The two sides did not meet during the regular season. Indeed, they haven't played one another since 2017, when the Astros went 4-0 against the Braves and outscored them by 25 runs in the regular season. It's fair to write those results don't have any predictive value as it pertains to this series.

SportsLine's projections, however, should have some. Here's what they foresee based on their pre-World Series simulations:

Astros: World Series winners in 49.5 percent of simulations

Braves: World Series winners in 50.5 percent of simulations

In other words, it's expected to be a close one.

