El Segundo Little League earned California the 2023 Little League World Series championship with a 6-5 win over Curaçao on Sunday afternoon in South Williamsport, Pa. Louis Lappe hit a walk-off home run in the sixth inning to secure the title.

The West Region vs. Caribbean Region matchup had plenty of drama. California found a 2-0 lead in the first inning and seemed in control for most of the game. Then, with California sitting on a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning, Curaçao's Nasir El-Ossaïs hit a grand slam to make it a brand-new game.

The excitement and nerves were high during the sixth as Lappe led off the bottom of the frame with the game-winning blast. Take a look:

This is the fifth consecutive tournament an American team has taken home the title. The United States leads the way with 39 Little League World Series titles while Chinese Taipei (17) and Japan (11) are second and third all-time, respectively.

California has been in the championship game 24 times and has now won it all eight times, which is the most by any other team in the United States. El Segundo is the first California team to win it since Ocean View Little League from Huntington Beach in 2011.

Below is a complete recap of the 20-team 2023 Little League World Series, including the schedule, scores and teams.

2023 Little League World Series scores

Sunday, Aug. 27

World Series Championship: West 6, Caribbean 5

West 6, Caribbean 5 Consolation Game: Asia-Pacific 10, Southwest 0

Saturday, Aug. 26

Final: Caribbean 2, Asia-Pacific 0

Caribbean 2, Asia-Pacific 0 Final: West 6, Southwest 1

Thursday, Aug. 24

Final: Caribbean 4, Mexico 2

Caribbean 4, Mexico 2 Final: West 2, Northwest 1

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Final: Asia-Pacific 9, Caribbean 1

Asia-Pacific 9, Caribbean 1 Final: Southwest 1, Northwest 0

Southwest 1, Northwest 0 Final: Mexico 2, Japan 0,

Mexico 2, Japan 0, Final: West 5, Southeast 3

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Final: Mexico 3, Latin America 1

Mexico 3, Latin America 1 Final: Southeast 2, Mountain 1

Southeast 2, Mountain 1 Final: Japan 5, Panama 4

Japan 5, Panama 4 Final: West 9, Metro 3

Monday, Aug. 21

Final: Caribbean 2, Latin America 1

Caribbean 2, Latin America 1 Final: Northwest 6, Southeast 2

Northwest 6, Southeast 2 Final: Asia-Pacific 10, Japan 0

Asia-Pacific 10, Japan 0 Final: Southwest 3, West 1

Sunday, Aug. 20

Final: Panama 3, Cuba 2

Panama 3, Cuba 2 Final: Metro 7, Mid-Atlantic 2

Metro 7, Mid-Atlantic 2 Final: Mexico 10, Canada 1

Mexico 10, Canada 1 Final: Mountain 7, Midwest 1

Saturday, Aug. 19

Final: Cuba 11, Australia 1

Cuba 11, Australia 1 Final: Mid-Atlantic 5, New England 3

Mid-Atlantic 5, New England 3 Final: Canada 3, Europe-Africa 0

Canada 3, Europe-Africa 0 Final: Mountain 13, Great Lakes 2

Friday, Aug. 18

Final: Latin America 4, Panama 3

Latin America 4, Panama 3 Final: Southeast 8, Metro 1

Southeast 8, Metro 1 Final: Japan 6, Mexico 1

Japan 6, Mexico 1 Final: Southwest 6, Midwest 2

Thursday, Aug. 17

Final: Caribbean 2, Australia 1

Caribbean 2, Australia 1 Final: Northwest 1, New England 0

Northwest 1, New England 0 Final: Asia-Pacific 6, Canada 0

Asia-Pacific 6, Canada 0 Final: West 4, Great Lakes 3

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Final: Panama 4, Europe-Africa 0

Panama 4, Europe-Africa 0 Final: Metro 3, Mountain 1

Metro 3, Mountain 1 Final: Japan 1, Cuba 0

Japan 1, Cuba 0 Final: Southwest 2, Mid-Atlantic 1

Little League World Series teams

United States

Great Lakes: New Albany Little League; New Albany, Ohio

New Albany Little League; New Albany, Ohio Metro Region: Smithfield Little League; Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield Little League; Smithfield, Rhode Island Mid-Atlantic Region: Media Little League; Media, Pennsylvania

Media Little League; Media, Pennsylvania Midwest Region: Fargo Little League; Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo Little League; Fargo, North Dakota Mountain Region: Henderson Little League; Henderson, Nevada

Henderson Little League; Henderson, Nevada New England Region: Gray New Gloucester Little League; Gray, Maine

Gray New Gloucester Little League; Gray, Maine Northwest Region: Northeast Seattle Little League; Seattle, Washington

Northeast Seattle Little League; Seattle, Washington Southeast Region: Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee

Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee Southwest Region: Needville Little League; Needville, Texas

Needville Little League; Needville, Texas West Region: El Segundo Little League; El Segundo, California

International

Asia-Pacific Region: Kuei-Shan Little League; Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei

Australia Region: Hills Little League; Sydney, Australia

Canada Region: North Regina Little League; Regina, Saskatchewan

Caribbean Region: Pabao Little League; Willemstad, Curaçao

Cuba Region: Bayamo Little League; Bayamo, Cuba

Europe-Africa Region: South Czech Republic Little League; Brno, Czech Republic

Japan Region: Musashi Fuchu Little League; Tokyo, Japan

Latin America Region: San Francisco Little League; Maracaibo, Venezuela

Mexico Region: Municipal de Tijuana Little League; Tijuana, Mexico

Panama Region: Activo 20-30 Little League; Santiago de Veraguas, Panama