A T206 Honus Wagner card was sold for $1,528,066 on Tuesday after a 17-day auction concluded, according to ESPN. That price price tag gets even more incredulous when you consider that the card is damaged. It is missing three of its sides and has also been trimmed and features a crease across the middle.

The T206 Honus Wagner card is arguably the most famous baseball card ever printed, and a damaged version selling for over $1.5 million just proves how relevant the card still is.

"The results from this auction speak to the ever-present and growing demand for Wagner cards -- which transcends the hobby -- in any condition," Robert Edward Auctions president Brian Dwyer told ESPN.

Further proof of the craze behind the Wagner card is that ESPN reported the exact damaged card was sold in 2019 for $540,000. Seven years before that, it was purchased for only $198,850.

There were 75 bids in this particular auction and the buyer preferred to remain anonymous.

When in better condition, a T206 Honus Wagner card -- of which there are less than 60 of in the world -- can sell for well over $1.5 million. In August of 2021, one went for a record $6.6 million via Robert Edward Auctions.