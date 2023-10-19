The 2023 National League Championship Series is back in action Thursday with NLCS Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Phillies took Game 2 in a 10-0 blowout behind a continued home-run barrage and another strong start by Aaron Nola. Historically, teams to win the first two games of a best-of-seven series have then won that series more than 84% of the time.

The Phillies and Diamondbacks played a tight Game 2 until Philadelphia's offense broke the contest open in the sixth and seventh innings. The D-backs will have to flush Game 2 from their minds -- lest they fall behind 3-0 in the series, putting them on the cusp of elimination.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for the NLCS.

How to watch Game 3

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19 | Time: 5:07 p.m.

Location: Chase Field (Phoenix, AZ)

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Starting pitchers: LHP Ranger Suárez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) vs. Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Odds: PHI -135 | ARI +115 | O/U: 9

Preview

Suárez was excellent during the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, holding them to one run in 8 2/3 innings across two starts. Rob Thomson figures to be aggressive with his bullpen coming in after a day off with a chance to build a 3-0 lead. Pfaadt had ugly regular-season statistics, but has surrendered three runs in seven postseason innings across two starts. This will be his first big-league outing against the Phillies.

Prediction

We root for every series to go the maximum length. That means the D-backs need a win, and soon. On paper, the Phillies have the advantage. We'll go with Arizona all the same, even if we concede a Game 7 is unlikely. Pick: Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 4.