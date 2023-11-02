The Texas Rangers are World Champions. The Rangers beat the Diamondbacks in World Series Game 5 on Wednesday night to win the best-of-seven series. Texas went a wild 11-0 in the playoffs, capped off with the finale that started with a pitchers' duel and ended with joy.

The Diamondbacks and Rangers both came from behind in their LCS matchups to reach the World Series. The Diamondbacks were down 2-0 and 3-2 against the Phillies in the NLCS but won the final two games at Citizens Bank Park to oust the reigning NL champs. The Rangers took out the defending World Series champs, beating the Astros in seven games in the ALCS and coming back from a 3-2 deficit.

Three of the four top seeds in these playoffs were knocked out in the LDS round. The 104-win Braves were ousted by the Phillies, the Rangers swept the 101-win Orioles, and the D-backs took out the 100-win Dodgers. The Marlins, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated in the Wild Card Series.

Below is a look at the complete MLB playoff bracket, and the complete schedule for the playoffs.

2023 MLB playoff bracket

World Series schedule, scores



Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 1: Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 5 (11 innings)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks 9, Rangers 1

Monday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 3: Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 1

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 4: Rangers 11, Diamondbacks 7

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 5: Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 0

League Championship Series scores

Sunday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2: Rangers 5, Astros 4

NLCS Game 1: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3

Tuesday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2: Phillies 10, Diamondbacks 0

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3: Astros 8, Rangers 5

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS Game 3: Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1

ALCS Game 4: Astros 10, Rangers 3

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5: Astros 5, Rangers 4

NLCS Game 4: Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 5

Saturday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5: Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5

Sunday, Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6: Rangers 9, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 23

NLCS Game 6: Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 1

ALCS Game 7: Rangers 11, Astros 4

Tuesday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 6: Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 2

Divisional round scores

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers 3, Orioles 2

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

NLDS Game 1: Phillies 3, Braves 0

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers 11, Orioles 8

ALDS Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 2: Braves 5, Phillies 4

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros 9, Twins 1

ALDS Game 3: Rangers 7, Orioles 1

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 3: Phillies 10, Braves 2

ALDS Game 4: Astros 3, Twins 2

NLDS Game 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 4: Phillies 3, Braves 1

Wild Card Series scores



Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Rangers 4, Rays 0

Game 1: Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

Game 1: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Game 1: Phillies 4, Marlins 1

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 2: Rangers 7, Rays 1

Game 2: Twins 2, Blue Jays 0

Game 2: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 2

Game 2: Phillies 7, Marlins 1

