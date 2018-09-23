Didi Gregorius could be out for MLB playoffs; here's what Yankees would likely do in Wild Card Game

The New York Yankees will play in the postseason -- they just might do it without their shortstop.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed on Sunday that Didi Gregorius tore cartilage in his wrist on a slide into on Saturday. That injury could sideline him for the remainder of the year:

An oh-by-the-way from Aaron Boone:



Didi Gregorius tore cartilage in his wrist on the slide home yesterday. Boone said there is a chance he does not return this season. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 23, 2018

Gregorius entered Sunday hitting .268/.336/.498 with 27 home runs this season. If his season is indeed over, the Yankees will likely pick between two routes for the Wild Card Game.

The more likely option is rolling with Adeiny Hechavarria. Though he's an above-average fielder, he contributes nothing at the plate. To wit, he's hit .254/.285/.348 (75 OPS+) with more than three times as many strikeouts as walks this year while suiting up for three teams.

The other option for the Yankees is to slide Gleyber Torres over to shortstop and use either Neil Walker or perhaps Ronald Torreyes at the keystone. It's worth noting the Yankees opted for this alignment in August, but that was before they acquired Hechavarria on the last day of the month.

Because of that move and the lineups offered by the Yankees since, it's reasonable to believe the Yankees prefer the first option more. That's likely because neither Walker nor Torreyes has greatly outhit Hechavarria this year. Still, it's possible the Yankees see something in a matchup that causes them to go the other way, or that they go with Walker because they believe in his .790 second-half OPS.

It's also possible -- at least until the Yankees state otherwise -- that Gregorius will recover in time to partake in the Wild Card Game. Consider that the best-case scenario.