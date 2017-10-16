Dodgers' Justin Turner has a Kirk Gibson moment with walk-off home run vs. Cubs

On the 29th anniversary of Kirk Gibson's famous walk-off home run, Justin Turner wound back the clock for Dodgers fans and gave them a new walk-off to remember. In a 1-1 game in the bottom of the ninth inning, Turner was at the plate against John Lackey, and in an ending that couldn't have been scripted better, he turned on a 1-0 pitch, driving it to dead center.

Let's compare Turner's homer with Gibson's walk-off against Dennis Eckersley.

Alas, we didn't get the fist pump out of Turner as he rounded the bases. The slow, deliberate jog was message enough.

The Dodgers haven't won the Fall Classic since that magical 1988 season -- and now they're looking to bring the magic back. Lackey missed over the plate, and Turner made him pay (also, shout-out to the fan in center with that sweet scoop over the railing).

The Dodgers will now take the series to Chicago with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Their stingy pitching and clutch hitting has been on full display thus far, and doesn't look like it's letting up. With the way this October is shaking up, the Dodgers may be emerging as the team to beat moving forward.