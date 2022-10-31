Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been named the winner of the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, MLB announced Monday. The award is given annually to the player who "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

"The Dodger organization is very proud that Justin Turner has won the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. "Justin and his wife, Kourtney, embody everything that the Award stands for. Their unwavering dedication to the community and supporting everyone around them is truly special, and something we can all strive to achieve."

Founded in 2016, the Justin Turner Foundation supports homeless veterans, children and families battling life-altering diseases and illnesses, as well as youth baseball organizations. Among other things Turner is also involved with The Dream Center, a Los Angeles resource center supporting the hungry and homeless, and has donated more than $100,000 for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Turner has been the Dodgers' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award five times in the last six seasons and is the third Dodger to win the award, joining Steve Garvey (1981) and Clayton Kershaw (2012). He will be presented with the award by commissioner Rob Manfred and members of Clemente's family prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Monday.

Recent winners of the Roberto Clemente Award include Nelson Cruz (2021), Adam Wainwright (2020), and Carlos Carrasco (2019). The 37-year-old Turner just completed his 14th big league season and his ninth with the Dodgers.