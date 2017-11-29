Giancarlo Stanton contract details: What to know about MLB's most expensive deal
Here are the details on Giancarlo Stanton's record contract
2017 NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton signed his current contract with the Marlins in November of 2014, which allowed him to avoid arbitration with the Marlins. The total value of the contract is $325 million, which is presently the largest in MLB history. Stanton's deal also includes a full no-trade clause, which means he must approve and deal. Stanton's contract also includes an opt-out after the 2020 season, which allows him to become a free agent.
Here are Stanton's past salaries under his current contract:
- 2015: $6.5 million
- 2016: $9 million
- 2017: $14.5 million
Here are Stanton's future salaries under the deal:
- 2018 (age-28 season): $25 million
- 2019: $26 million
- 2020: $26 million
- 2021: $29 million
- 2022: $29 million
- 2023: $32 million
- 2024: $32 million
- 2025: $32 million
- 2026: $29 million
- 2027: $25 million
- 2028: $25 million team option/$10 million buyout
At the point of his opt-out following the 2020 season (his age-30 campaign), Stanton will have $218 million left on his contract. Likely, he'd need to believe that he'd do better than $218 on the open market in order to exercise his opt-out. Stanton's deal also includes some comparatively modest incentives based on individual awards and All-Star appearances.
