Giancarlo Stanton contract details: What to know about MLB's most expensive deal

2017 NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton signed his current contract with the Marlins in November of 2014, which allowed him to avoid arbitration with the Marlins. The total value of the contract is $325 million, which is presently the largest in MLB history. Stanton's deal also includes a full no-trade clause, which means he must approve and deal. Stanton's contract also includes an opt-out after the 2020 season, which allows him to become a free agent.

Here are Stanton's past salaries under his current contract:

2015: $6.5 million

2016: $9 million

2017: $14.5 million

Here are Stanton's future salaries under the deal:

2018 (age-28 season): $25 million

2019: $26 million

2020: $26 million

2021: $29 million

2022: $29 million

2023: $32 million

2024: $32 million

2025: $32 million

2026: $29 million

2027: $25 million

2028: $25 million team option/$10 million buyout

At the point of his opt-out following the 2020 season (his age-30 campaign), Stanton will have $218 million left on his contract. Likely, he'd need to believe that he'd do better than $218 on the open market in order to exercise his opt-out. Stanton's deal also includes some comparatively modest incentives based on individual awards and All-Star appearances.