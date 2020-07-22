Watch Now: San Francisco Giants Season Preview ( 5:13 )

San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken made history in Monday night's game against the Oakland Athletics. She became the first woman to coach on-field during a MLB game when she went in and took over as the team's first-base coach in their 6-2 win.

Nakken replaced Antoan Richardson late in the Summer Camp exhibition game.

Afterwards she tweeted, "I look calm, but what a rush!"

The team celebrated her accomplishment and Giants outfielder Hunter Pence wrote on Twitter following the win, "Congratulations on making history!''

The 30-year-old joined the Giants coaching staff in January and became the first woman in the major leagues to hold a full-time coaching position. She started with the organization in 2014, working her way up from an intern in the baseball operations department.

While Monday was her first time coaching first base coach during a game, she is no stranger to the responsibilities of the role, thanks to summer intrasquad games. She also worked with Richardson this offseason and monitored outfield and baserunning instruction.

Nakken knows she is leading the way for other women in sports and admits she feels a "great sense of responsibility" to serve as a good example.

"I feel it's my job to honor those who have helped me to where I am," she told MLB.com in February. "Coaching, I never saw it. This job has kind of been hidden for so long. I'm so excited to be in this role for the challenge and the opportunity to make an impact for this organization that I love. But also, I'm excited that now girls can see there is a job on the field in baseball. It's really cool."