Hall of Famer Hank Aaron was vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Morehouse School of Medicine health clinic in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Aaron, 86, hopes that his willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will inspire Black Americans to do the same, he told The Associated Press.

"I don't have any qualms about it at all, you know," Aaron said. "I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. ... It's just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country."

According to The Associated Press, a December survey showed 40 percent of Black people said they would not get the coronavirus vaccine. Aaron received the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine alongside his wife, Billye, former U.N. Ambassador and civil rights leader Andrew Young and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Louis Sullivan.

Aaron ended his 23-year MLB career with 755 home runs and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 1982. After retirement, Aaron held various positions within the Atlanta Braves -- the team he spent 21 seasons with -- front office.