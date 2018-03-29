It's Opening Day and baseball fans can't decide whether the Orioles logo has an open or closed mouth

Just be glad we saved the important topics for the regular season

Ah, Opening Day! What a time to be alive. After a long, cold offseason, the mitts are poppin', the bats are crackin' and the fans are ... debating about whether a mascot's mouth is open or closed? America's pastime, baby!

As is the case with most very dumb things these days, it all started with a tweet. On the eve of baseball's Opening Day, one fan asked a simple question.

Chances are you've never thought about this question before, probably because the answer seems rather obvious. It's a closed-mouth grin, right? Or maybe you just haven't been looking closely enough.

 This theory apparently struck a chord with several open-mouth truthers. For some, it was a mind-blowing revelation.

Personally, I think the case for open-mouth is a pretty weak one. The dimple on the end of the bird's beak only makes sense if it's a closed grin, and the progression of logo throughout franchise history suggests it's closed ... unless the bird suddenly found something to get really excited about.

In any case, it's a pretty ridiculous discussion, and at least some people decided to have some fun with the absurdity of it.

The important thing is a bunch of people decided to spend a very exciting Opening Day debating over a bird's mouth. Welcome to baseball season.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

