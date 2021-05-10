An MRI on the ailing right side of New York Mets ace right-hander Jacob deGrom has revealed no structural damage. However, the Mets plan to place deGrom on the 10-day injured list before he takes the mound again. The roster move will be made on Tuesday, retroactive to May 10. Earlier on Monday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the MRI did not reveal any serious injury. DeGrom could return to the mound for the Mets' weekend series against the Marlins on May 21-23 if all goes well.

DeGrom underwent that MRI on his right side following an early exit from his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. That happened days after deGrom was scratched from his prior scheduled start because of lat inflammation.

Fantasy Baseball Today Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

DeGrom departed his Sunday start before the top of the sixth inning alongside team trainer Brian Chicklo after appearing to experience discomfort following a warm-up pitch. The Mets later announced that deGrom was removed for "precautionary reasons" after he experienced some "right-side tightness." While that description is similar to the one the Mets provided when they scratched deGrom from his last start, this discomfort was said to be located more in his lower back.

Here's a look at deGrom as he came out of the game:

DeGrom delivered five one-run innings for the Mets, holding the Diamondbacks to one hit and three walks on 68 pitches. He struck out six batters and even scored after reaching base on a bunt single. He had entered the fifth inning without allowing so much as a baserunner. That changed, as deGrom issued three walks in an inning for just the second time in his career, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

David Samson broke down deGrom's injury on the latest Nothing Personal with David Samson. Listen below:

Last week, deGrom spoke in more detail about his issues, noting that his lat tends to be sore the day after he starts, but that he grew concerned when it didn't seem to improve in the days that followed his last start on April 28.

"I think after getting it looked at and spotted, it's in a good spot, I guess," deGrom told reporters, including Chris Ryan of NJ.com. "Anytime it creeps up towards the armpit, then it's not good. But the spot it's in is definitely manageable. We'll just reevaluate (Thursday), revisit with the doctor and go from there."

Coming into Sunday, deGrom had made five starts this season. In those appearances, he had accumulated a 0.51 ERA and a 14.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Including his start against the Diamondbacks, he now has a 0.68 ERA with just 17 hits and seven walks in 40 innings. DeGrom has punched out 65 batters.