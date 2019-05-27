LOOK: Tim Tebow tries to break up brawl between Mets and Yankees minor-league teams

The Subway Series headed to the minors and it got heated. In a Triple-A matchup between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, a brawl broke out after Mike Ford hit a home run in the seventh inning.

One of the guys desperately trying to break things up was Tim Tebow.

After Ford homered for the RailRiders, the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, the Mets' Arquimedes Caminero was ejected for throwing at Breyvic Valeras. Caminero was thrown out and the benches then cleared.

Danny Espinosa of the Mets was also ejected for something he said to the RailRiders bench, which led to even more shoving, according to the Times Tribune.

There's clearly more bad blood here than there is in The Show's Subway Series. Also, if you're a major-league pitcher (or a pitcher at any level for that matter) -- no matter how hurt your feelings get after you give up a home run -- don't throw at the back of one of the next few batters. You're going to end up looking really silly and insecure. The RailRiders wound up winning 11-6.