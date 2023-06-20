The College World Series is the most coveted prize in Omaha, Neb. at this time of year, but there is another heated competition going on in the city. The Jell-O Shot Challenge at Rocco's Pizza and Cantina is going strong, and LSU fans have already hit a historic number of shots purchased.

With some help from Todd Graves, an LSU booster who is the founder of Raising Cane's, LSU fans have set a new record for most Jell-O shots purchased at Rocco's.

Since the 2023 College World Series began, LSU has accounted for 21,435 Jell-O shots, which breaks the old record of 18,777. That number was just set by Ole Miss last year when the program made its run to a national title.

Prior to LSU's game against Wake Forest on Monday night, Graves purchased 6,000 Jell-O shots for a total of $30,000, which was the record for most shots purchased by one person. That put LSU well over the record, and the fans celebrated before making the walk over to Charles Schwab Field.

The Jell-O shot of choice for LSU fans has been purple watermelon, which goes along with the team's purple and gold color scheme. They'll hope to keep breaking their own record as long as the Tigers keep advancing in the tournament.

LSU dropped a close game, 3-2, against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. That sets up a rematch with Tennessee on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. On Saturday, the Tigers defeated the Volunteers, 6-3.