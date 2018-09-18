Mets expect Tim Tebow back for another baseball season in 2019

Former NFL quarterback and current Mets outfield prospect Tim Tebow is expected to continue his baseball career in 2019. Mets assistant general manager John Ricco says Tebow hasn't given any indication that his attempt at carving out a major-league career is over, Tim Healey of Newsday writes.

Tebow, who turned 31 in August, played 84 games for Double-A Binghamton this season and batted .273/.336/.399 with six home runs and time split between left field and DH. Tebow's season ended in late July thanks to a broken hamate bone in his right wrist. Across parts of two minor-league seasons and a 2016 stint in the Arizona Fall League, Tebow has batted .240/.317/.356 with a notable step forward in production this season.

Assuming Tebow does return in 2019, he seems likely to open the season at the Triple-A level. That, seemingly, would position him for a potential call-up at some point.