Mets expect Tim Tebow back for another baseball season in 2019
The Mets' outfield prospect will likely give it another go in 2019
Former NFL quarterback and current Mets outfield prospect Tim Tebow is expected to continue his baseball career in 2019. Mets assistant general manager John Ricco says Tebow hasn't given any indication that his attempt at carving out a major-league career is over, Tim Healey of Newsday writes.
Tebow, who turned 31 in August, played 84 games for Double-A Binghamton this season and batted .273/.336/.399 with six home runs and time split between left field and DH. Tebow's season ended in late July thanks to a broken hamate bone in his right wrist. Across parts of two minor-league seasons and a 2016 stint in the Arizona Fall League, Tebow has batted .240/.317/.356 with a notable step forward in production this season.
Assuming Tebow does return in 2019, he seems likely to open the season at the Triple-A level. That, seemingly, would position him for a potential call-up at some point.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Youngster trades HR ball back to Yelich
It was a big night for Yelich and for a young fan in attendance
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Sept. 18
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Tuesday.
-
MLB DFS, Sept. 18: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB Monday: Dodgers move into 1st place
Plus the NL clinched the season interleague series. Here's what you need to know about Monday's...
-
Power Rankings: It's accountability time
Breaking down what Matt Snyder got right, what he got wrong, plus a toast to a great finish...
-
Yelich posts second cycle of season
Yelich collected his second cycle of the year Monday night, both against the Reds