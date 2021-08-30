The New York Mets aren't doing too well and their fans are frustrated. Fans are so frustrated that they've taking to booing the 63-67 team to make clear they are not happy. Well, Mets players don't like the hate they're getting and have decided give fans a thumbs down.

*Drama*

Mets trade deadline acquisition Javier Báez said on Sunday that players get booed when they fail, so now when they're successful their home fans will feel the hate, directing thumbs down at them. They want Mets fans to "know how it feels."

That's, uh, not exactly a sign of a healthy relationship between the team and their fans. Here's what Báez has told reporters:

"It feels bad when I strike out and I get booed. It doesn't really get to me, but I want to let them know that when we have success, we're going to do the same thing, to let [fans] know how it feels ...They got to be better. I play for the fans and love the fans. If they're going to do that, they're going to put more pressure on the team."

All of this has, predictably, caused quite the reaction on social media from fans, other Mets players and even the team owner, Steve Cohen.

From the Mets owner himself, via his own Twitter page:

Cohen also had this to say:

Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar said not to look too much into the gesture:

Pitcher Marcus Stroman responded to his teammate Pillar, calling the current narrative "fake" and blaming the media -- not Báez -- for creating "these narratives":

The Mets are currently in third place in the National League East and are seven games out of the second wild card spot.