The Chicago Cubs have continued their active offseason by bringing back a familiar face. Chicago has re-signed left-hander Drew Smyly to a two-year contract worth $19 million, according to The Athletic. The contract reportedly includes a third year mutual option. The team has not yet confirmed the signing.

Smyly, 33, spent 2022 with the Cubs and pitched well in 22 starts around an oblique injury: 3.47 ERA with 91 strikeouts and only 26 walks in 106 1/3 innings. Smyly excels at limiting hard contact. His 86.7 mph average exit velocity allowed was comfortably below the 88.6 mph league average and was 10th lowest among the 140 pitchers to throw at least 100 innings in 2022.

Chicago's rotation depth chart currently looks something like this:

Hendricks, the longest-tenured Cubs player and last remaining member of their 2016 World Series championship team, was limited to 16 starts this past season by a tear in his shoulder capsule. He had not started throwing as of late October, suggesting he may not be ready in time for spring training. That would put Wesneski or Sampson in position to open the season in the rotation.

The Cubs have now signed six free agents to major league contracts this offseason: Smyly, Taillon, catcher Tucker Barnhart, center fielder Cody Bellinger, righty Brad Boxberger and shortstop Dansby Swanson. Swanson was the major signing at seven years and $177 million, though all those moves will help a Cubs team that went 74-88 in 2022.