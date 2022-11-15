The Washington Nationals have released 26-year-old left-hander Seth Romero following his second DWI arrest of 2022, a team spokesperson told Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post on Monday. Romero's first DWI arrest came in January. In his most recent arrest, he was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance. According to jail records in his native Texas, Romero was released on bond on Sunday

Romero was originally the 25th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Houston. Across parts of four minor-league seasons, Romero pitched to a 4.33 ERA in 31 starts. Prior to the 2018 season, Baseball Prospectus named Romero as the No. 76 overall prospect in baseball.

In 2020, Romero made the majors for the first time and registered a 13.50 ERA in three relief appearances. He finished the 2022 season at the Double-A level.

As Dougherty notes, Romero was previously sent home from spring training in 2018 for violating club policy and had character issues while in college at Houston, some of which are detailed in Dougherty's story.