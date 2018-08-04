Orioles' Adam Jones donates $8,500 to help cover travel costs for Little League team
The Mamie Johnson Little League team will have no trouble going from Washington, D.C. to Connecticut now
The Mamie Johnson Little League team in Washington, D.C. doesn't have to worry about getting to a tournament in Bristol, Connecticut now.
According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, Orioles center fielder and all around good guy Adam Jones agreed to donate $8,500 to cover the team's travel expenses as they attempt to advance to the Little League World Series. It all started with a tweet:
"It's a blessing for the kids and the families," said league president Keith Barnes to Crasnick. "For them to experience this opportunity and for him to help us, it just means the world to these kids. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them, so it's a great gesture. And we really appreciate it.''
The Mamie Johnson Little League team is the first predominantly black team to advance to the Mid-Atlantic Regional, the final stepping stone toward the Little League World Series. The team had already received $15,000 in donations before Jones got involved, so his contributions will go toward future endeavors and enhancing participation.
"I want to see the next generation get an opportunity to succeed," said Jones. "Me being a black man trying to integrate more African-Americans into baseball, this was a no-brainer.''
Jones has been involved in numerous charitable endeavors throughout his career and has been recognized for it with the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award and the Brooks Robinson Community Service Award.
