The Baltimore Orioles might have one of the worst records in Major League Baseball, yet their off-the-field situation could be uglier than their on-the-field results. According to the Associated Press, longtime franchise owner Peter Angelos' sons, John and Louis, and wife, Georgia, are now entangled in a legal battle over control of the team.

A lawsuit filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Thursday by Louis alleges that John has worked to "undermine Georgia Angelos' confidence in Lou," among other aspects. Peter's role, it should be noted, has diminished since he underwent an operation in 2017 that left him "disabled," per the lawsuit.

Louis' suit also suggests that John has interest in relocating the franchise to Tennessee, where he owns a home and where his wife's career is headquartered. Here's a direct quote, courtesy again of the AP:

"The corrupting effect of John's actions has been to thoroughly frustrate Mr. Angelos' intentions," the suit said. "John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles -- to manage, to sell or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee [where he has a home and where his wife's career is headquartered] -- without having to answer to anyone."

The lawsuit alleges that Georgia was in favor of selling the team. It should be noted, however, that a relocation effort seems less likely after Maryland state legislature committed $1.2 billion in funding to the Camden Yards Sports Complex in April.

On Monday, John Angelos, the team's CEO, released a statement in response through the club. It reads in full:

As I have said before, as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore. My mother was born and raised in northeast Baltimore, attended city public schools at Eastern High School, and has worked with my father their entire lives to help the city, including by restoring the club to local ownership and preventing its relocation. For them, as for me, the Orioles will forever play at Oriole Park, and at no time ever have we contemplated anything different. Since I was appointed Chairman and CEO according to my parents' expressed wishes, and voted as the control person for the team by the 30 Major League Clubs, I have taken significant steps to ensure that our beloved franchise's future remains in Charm City. Just two months ago we celebrated the Maryland General Assembly passing a bill promising to put $1.2 billion into reinvesting and reimagining the Camden Yards Sports Complex, which includes Oriole Park, ensuring the team will continue to play right here in downtown Baltimore for generations to come. Maryland is committed to keeping our team in this great state, and I am equally committed to keeping the Orioles at the heart of our state. As stewards of "The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball," we will continue to strengthen our community, generate another $10 billion in economic impact for the City of Baltimore and State of Maryland, and welcome another 70 million people to downtown Baltimore over the next 30 years and beyond. There is nothing uncertain about the future of the Baltimore Orioles. I want to assure our Orioles players and coaches, our dedicated front office Senior Leadership Team and staff, and our devoted fans, trusted partners, elected, civic, and non-profit leaders, and our entire community, that the Orioles will never leave. From 33rd Street to Camden Yards, the Birds of Baltimore, the iconic team of Brooks, Earl, Jim, Frank, Cal, and Eddie, will forever remain in the only city that our family and our partnership group has called, or will ever call, home – the finest city and birthplace of our national anthem of which we are enduringly proud and to which we are forever committed.

Peter Angelos has owned the franchise since 1993, when he reportedly purchased the club for $173 million.