Major League Baseball's 2023 postseason continues Wednesday night with the Phillies hosting the Marlins in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series matchup. The reigning NL champion Phillies took Game 1 and can win the best-of-three series on Wednesday with another victory. Miami, the NL's No. 5 seed in the postseason bracket, needs a win to keep its season alive.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for the series and Game 2.

How to watch Game 2

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 4 | Time : 8:08 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 4 | : 8:08 p.m. ET Location : Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia)

: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia) TV channel : ESPN | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

: ESPN | : fubo (try for free) Starting pitchers: LHP Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA)



LHP Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) Odds: PHI -160 | MIA +125 | O/U: 8

Game 2 preview

Anything can happen in a single game. We're not sure that the Phillies are a great matchup for the sinkerballing Garrett, however, given that they posted the seventh-best OPS this season against that pitch type. Nola has been prone to ERA fluctuations over the years, and the Marlins were adept at handling curveballs with similar spin during the regular season. If this game becomes a bit of a slugfest, and who knows for sure, we're inclined to think the Phillies have the edge.

Game 2 prediction

We'd like each series to go the distance, but again, we tend to think the Phillies would have the edge in a higher-scoring affair. Pick: Phillies 6, Marlins 4.