Reds pitching prospect Hunter Greene, No. 2 overall pick in 2017, to undergo Tommy John surgery
Greene was the second overall pick of the 2017 draft
Right-handed Reds pitching prospect Hunter Greene will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2019 season. The team made the announcement on Monday night and indicated that Greene had recently suffered a setback in Arizona.
Greene, 19, was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 draft out of a southern California high school. Greene regularly hit triple digits with his fastball, but he was somewhat disappointing across parts of two minor-league seasons, at least in terms of run prevention (4.95 ERA across 21 starts). Greene had also dealt with elbow issues in recent months, so this end result isn't entirely surprising.
This is indeed a blow, but Greene has big upside -- he was ranked No. 31 overall by MLB.com coming into the season -- and he's still very young.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
8 principles of baseball uni fashion
The Indians' uniforms for their home opener were good but not perfect
-
Yankees Andujar could be lost for season
Andujar sustained the injury to his shoulder while diving into a bag
-
Hess pulled in 7th with no-hitter
Hess could've become the first Oriole to throw a no-hitter since 1991
-
Harper expected to re-sign with Nationals
Harper plays his first game back as a visitor at Nationals Park on Tuesday
-
MLB Monday: Urias returns to rotation
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Harper family expecting first child
The Harper family is set to get a new addition in August 2019