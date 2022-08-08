New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark.

However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris, is hoping that the Yankees slugger doesn't break the record.

"I don't know if anybody likes their record broken at the end of the day," Kevin Maris told TMZ Sports. "But it's nice to see him giving it a good run. Records are made to be broken at some point. If it happens to be this year, you've got to tip your hat to the guy."

Maris did add that he is wishing Judge "the best" in his pursuit of Maris' single-season record.

During the 1961 season, Maris hit 61 home runs in a historic campaign. That stood as the single-season home run record for the entire league until the early 2000s when Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa all surpassed the 61-home run total.

Kevin Maris also stated that if Judge is able to surpass the 61-home run mark, their family will consider that as the unofficial all-time home run mark moving forward, due to Bonds, McGwire and Sosa all being connected to steroids.

Judge certainly has a strong chance of breaking Maris' record, given that he has already belted 43 home runs entering Monday. The Yankees outfielder has been one of the most productive hitters in the majors as he's posted a .301 batting average to go along with his 43 home runs and 97 RBIs.

As of late, though, the Yankees star has cooled off. He's only hit one home run over his last five games despite posting a .368 batting average across that recent stretch.