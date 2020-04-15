Samson: Why MLB shouldn't have target date for results from antibody test

On Tuesday, it was reported that Major League Baseball is expected to have 10,000 employees participate in COVID-19 antibody testing. The study is slated to include participants from 27 of the 30 MLB teams and the goal is to determine the extent of the coronavirus pandemic in metropolitan areas.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Person with David Samson," David Samson said that he believes that it is a great idea for the MLB to participate in this study, but doesn't agree with the league having a timeline for the results:

"I like that baseball is doing it, but we're talking about weeks and they're saying that they're going to have the results of this test by next week. We know better. Stop giving timelines everybody, please just stop. Let's just keep flattening the curve and try to figure out the best way to get the economy started again. To do that, we need doctors to tell us when, we need economists to tell us how, and we need governors and people in state legislature and federal government to work together. It's not going to be like a light switch. Let's see what this COVID-19 antibody test looks like and in the meantime, we just have to be patient."

CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson spoke to Stanford's Dr. Jay Bhattacharya about the study and how important the data from it will be. The results will help policymakers decide when it is appropriate to lift the various stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders that are in effect across the vast majority of the U.S.

As Samson notes, doctors, economists, and government officials will need to figure out how to fix the economy once the curve flattens. This test is a large step in that process.