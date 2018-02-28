The Jonah Keri Podcast: Doug Glanville
Jonah Keri talks to former major league outfielder Doug Glanville
In this episode: Jonah Keri seeks a 1 rating with former major league outfielder Doug Glanville on his path to the Show; the moment he knew he could make it in baseball; becoming a gigantic Strat-O-Matic fan; hacking it in the sometimes fickle and challenging world of sports media; the pain of micro aggressions; righting wrongs through social change; his new teaching gig; Doug's life tip, and much more!
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
-
Max Scherzer thinks he'll be better
The Nationals' ace will be 34 in July, but he's still dealing as well as ever
-
Phillies use 'Sensitive Bus' on pitchers
If you needed more proof that this year's Philadelphia Phillies are a different animal, here...
-
Illness sweeping through Dodgers' camp
As many as 25 Dodgers were sent home on Wednesday
-
Phillies will try unique OF shift in '18
They won't just shade outfielders to one side, they'll have some outfielders swap position...
-
Royals sign Duda to replace Hosmer at 1B
Duda gets a one-year deal from Kansas City
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker for 2017-18
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market right here