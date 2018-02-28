The Jonah Keri Podcast: Doug Glanville

Jonah Keri talks to former major league outfielder Doug Glanville

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres
In this episode: Jonah Keri seeks a 1 rating with former major league outfielder Doug Glanville on his path to the Show; the moment he knew he could make it in baseball; becoming a gigantic Strat-O-Matic fan; hacking it in the sometimes fickle and challenging world of sports media; the pain of micro aggressions; righting wrongs through social change; his new teaching gig; Doug's life tip, and much more!

