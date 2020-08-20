Longtime Reds TV play-by-play man Thom Brennaman left the booth during the nightcap of a doubleheader on Wednesday against Kansas City and it might be on a permanent basis.

Toward the end of the broadcast of the first game of the doubleheader, Brennaman was heard using a gay slur. He did not seem to know he was on the air yet before the end of a commercial break. Quickly, shares of the mic catching him on the air saying a slur spread across social media. Brennaman began broadcasting the second game of the doubleheader, but during the game, he issued an apology and left the booth (video here).

"I made a comment tonight that I am deeply ashamed of," he said before he signed off. "I am so very, very sorry. I pride myself as a man of faith. I don't know if I'll be putting on this headset again."

"That is not who I am and never has been. I'd like to think I have some people that can back that up. I am very sorry and I beg your forgiveness."

Field reporter Jim Day took over play-by-play duties.

Brennaman has been the Reds' play-by-play man since the start of the 2007 season. He's the son of legendary radio play-by-play man Marty Brennaman, who is actually being inducted into the Reds' Hall of Fame in 2021, an announcement that was made on Wednesday by the club. In all, Thom has called Major League Baseball games for 33 years, 27 of which with a local affiliate.

The Reds and Major League Baseball have yet to issue statements on the matter.