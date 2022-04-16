The Detroit Tigers on Friday announced that right-handed starter Casey Mize has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained throwing elbow. Outfielder Daz Cameron has been recalled to take Mize's spot on the active roster.

While any injury involving a pitcher's elbow is concerning, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic tweets that the IL placement is being regarded as precautionary in nature, at least for the time being. The roster move was made after Mize experienced soreness following his start on Thursday. He's set for further evaluation during the Tigers' current series in Kansas City. This marks the first time in Mize's MLB career that he's landed on the IL.

This season, the 24-year-old has pitched to a 5.40 ERA over his first two starts. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 101 and a K/BB ratio of 2.64 across parts of three big-league seasons. Mize in 2018 was the No. 1 overall pick out of Auburn, so the Tigers are still hoping that he and his full repertoire can realize his ace potential.

It's not yet certain who will take Mize's next turn in the rotation.